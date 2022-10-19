TVS Raider 125cc Top Variant Launch Price Rs 1 L – Voice Assist, Bluetooth

Targeted at younger audiences, TVS Raider 125 is gets Bluetooth-based connectivity features and a new 5 inch TFT display

While new product launches in virtual world have been quite commonplace over the past couple of years, TVS is aiming for a more immersive experience with its own proprietary metaverse platform called TVS Motoverse. Users will be able to create their avatars and experience everything around them in a realistic 3D space.

On TVS Motoverse, users will be able to get a better feel of the updated Raider 125. The experience will be similar to being present in-person at the launch event. With Motoverse, TVS has become the first two-wheeler manufacturer to have its own dedicated metaverse platform. At the new Raider 125 launch event on Motoverse, other exciting activities are planned such as gaming zones, tech review and music concert. Motoverse will host various other events and launches that TVS may plan in the future.

TVS Raider 125 Top Variant Features

Updated TVS Raider 125 is offered in two colour options of Black and Yellow. The most important update will be Bluetooth connectivity. It will be the first 125cc motorcycle to get Bluetooth connectivity with Voice assist, turn by turn navigation, etc.

This new variant of Raider 125 will be getting TVS’ SmartXonnect connectivity platform, which offers a range of features. It is designed to make rides hassle-fee, safer and a lot more exciting. Price is Rs 1 lakh, ex-sh. This is about Rs 15k more than the base variant with drum brakes.

TVS SmartXonnect is currently offered with TVS Ntorq 125, TVS Jupiter Grande, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RR 310. Some key features available under TVS SmartXonnect include SMS notification, caller ID, navigation assist, ride statistics, maintenance alerts, crash alert and last parked location. All these functions are available when the digital console is paired with the user’s smartphone via SmartXonnect app.

This new variant gets a TFT display. Along with the usual stuff, display items include gear shift and position indicator, top speed recorder, average fuel economy and distance to empty. Price of the Raider base variant is about Rs 86k, mid variant is about Rs 94k and top variant is Rs 1 lakh. All prices are ex-sh Delhi.

TVS Raider 125 has a sporty, youthful profile with features such as dynamic front fascia, sculpted fuel tank, body-coloured engine guard and wide handlebar. The bike has an upright riding stance and comes with comfortable split seats. Low seat height of 780mm ensures optimal control and handling.

Updated TVS Raider 125 specs

Engine will be same as earlier, a 124.8cc, air & oil cooled unit that generates 11.2 hp of max power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike has best in class power and powerful acceleration. It can reach 0 to 60 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

A first-in-class feature is ride modes of Eco and Power. In Eco mode, users get a balance of power delivery and high mileage. In Power mode, the bike delivers faster acceleration and higher top speed. Other key highlights of Raider 125 include intelliGO platform that comprises silent start with ISG and engine auto start-stop.

Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Raider has become one of the most loved motorcycle since its launch last year, and continues to wow its riders who related to its wicked genre, distinct style and best-in-class features. TVS Raider is now entering its next phase with the TVS Raider SmartXonnectTM TFT variant which takes our commitment to delight and wow our customers, a step ahead. This variant adds to the motorcycle’s charm with a lot more first-in-class connected features including a TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist and more. With this update, TVS Raider will continue its wicked ride as the preferred choice of GenZ.”