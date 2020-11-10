TVS Raider Name Registered – Apache ADV To Rival Hero Xpulse 200?

The Hosur-based bikemaker has already filed four new trademarks which suggest that TVS might be planning on a number of big launches in future

TVS Motor Company is currently on a spree to file trademarks for its upcoming products in future. These include Zepplin R, Fiero and Retron. The first one is most probably based on the Zeppelin cruiser concept presented at the 2018 Auto Expo. The latter two are still very uncertain as lots of options in terms of body style and segments can be considered for them.

TVS has also filed a trademark named ‘Raider’, suggesting that the company might use it for its upcoming adventure motorcycle. If it turns out to be true, then this would be the first ADV bike in the Hosur-based bikemaker’s lineup.

TVS’ Plans for the upcoming Raider

Although there has been no official information shared by the brand, it is likely that TVS has been planning to develop a rugged off-roader or in other words an ADV bike for a long time now. It will be wrong to say that TVS has no experience in building an ADV.

TVS has a rich legacy in motorsports including cross-country rallies like Dakar rally. The TVS motorsport team has won many laurels in national and international motorsport events.

In addition, they have also been manufacturing the BMW G 310 GS for the German automaker for some time now. The latest iteration of it was launched a couple of weeks back. Therefore, an adventure motorcycle does make very good sense for the company to widen its range of bikes and portfolio.

Expected Powertrains

Unlike the G 310 GS, the TVS Raider could be positioned as an entry-level ADV to compete against Hero Xpulse 200 and KTM 250 Adventure. This is an interesting segment for ADVs, and is expected to get good demand in coming years. Apart from Hero, Honda has also suggested to launch Hornet 2.0 based sub 200 cc adventure motorcycle in this segment.

In all probability, the Raider ADV could be powered by a 198cc single-cylinder four-valve oil-cooled motor which generates 20.2bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 18.1Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. This unit will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This same unit also powers Apache RTR 200 4V which recently got an update.

It will be easier to launch Raider 310, since there is already a platform for this engine which is utilised for an ADV (BMW G310GS). Raider 310 will be powered by the same engine used in the Apache RR 310 and BMW G 310 Twins. This motor cranks out 34 PS and 27 Nm of peak torque. The new ADV from TVS is expected to get a more off-road biased chassis with large spoked wheels, knobby tyres and high ground clearance. It is expected to feature functional styling with more focus on utility than flair.

There is quite a bit of ambiguity regarding the specifications of this upcoming two-wheeler. In time, we expect TVS to share a few more details regarding its upcoming projects. If things do materialise then this ADV is expected to bridge the gap between Hero Xpulse 200 and Royal Enfield Himalayan.