TVS Raider Deadpool and Wolverine Editions Launched

TVS Motor Company has expanded its Raider Super Squad Edition portfolio in India with the launch of two striking new variants inspired by Marvel icons — Deadpool and Wolverine. The move builds on TVS’ unique positioning of the Raider as a Gen Z-focused motorcycle that blends style, performance, and technology in the competitive 125cc segment.

Bold New Designs with Marvel Flair

The new Raider Super Squad Editions (SSE) carry dynamic decals and graphics inspired by the larger-than-life Marvel characters. These additions follow the earlier Iron Man and Black Panther-inspired Raider editions introduced in 2023, making Raider the first motorcycle in India to roll out Marvel-themed variants. TVS says these designs are tailored for young riders who want their motorcycles to reflect both individuality and attitude.

Under the skin, the TVS Raider SSE continues with the tried-and-tested 124.8cc, 3-valve engine producing best-in-class torque of 11.75 Nm @ 6,000 RPM, offering a balance of performance and efficiency. The bike is now equipped with iGO Assist with Boost Mode, which provides a burst of acceleration, and GTT (Glide Through Technology) that enhances low-speed rideability and fuel efficiency.

The Raider SSE comes with a fully connected reverse LCD cluster offering over 85 features, aimed at keeping tech-savvy riders engaged. Features include ride data analytics, navigation assistance, call/SMS alerts, and more — ensuring that functionality complements the sporty character.

Strengthening the Marvel Partnership

By introducing Deadpool and Wolverine into the line-up, TVS continues to deepen its collaboration with Marvel. The company says these editions are crafted to appeal to Gen Z, who resonate strongly with pop culture icons and demand products that are as stylish as they are functional.

The new TVS Raider Super Squad Edition has been priced at Rs 99,465 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available at TVS Motor Company dealerships across India starting this month. With these additions, the TVS Raider Super Squad Edition continues to position itself as a fun, stylish, and tech-rich motorcycle, catering to young buyers looking for more than just a commuter — a machine that reflects their personality and lifestyle.