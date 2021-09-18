TVS Raider First Owner Is A Yoga Teacher – Delivery Starts

TVS Motor Company targets Gen Z with the new Raider motorcycle which comes in with several first in segment features

TVS Motor Company has launched the new Raider motorcycle in the 125 cc segment. Set to take on the likes of Honda CB Shine 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125 along with Hero Glamour and Super Splendor, the Raider targets a younger and more adventurous segment of buyers in the country.

One of the first owner of TVS Raider in India is a Yoga teacher. He has now taken delivery of the motorcycle, which is finished in Yellow and is the disc brake variant. It comes in a range of best in class and best in segment features among which are ride modes of Eco and Power, a reverse LCD digital speedometer

Best in Class and Best in Segment Features

TVS Raider is being presented in colour options of Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow and in drum and disc variant. Drum brake variant costs Rs 77k while the disc brake variant costs Rs 85k. All prices are ex-sh, Delhi. A few months later, TVS will launch another variant of Raider that will be equipped with Bluetooth connected features and it will cost about Rs 90k.

Equipped with best-in-class Acceleration and first-in-segment Ride Modes, Reverse LCD Cluster, an optional 5 inch TFT cluster with Voice Assist and TVS’ SmartXonnect suite of connected features with Bluetooth connectivity and voice assist functionality. On board features will also include added under seat storage and a wider split seat.

The new Raider also comes in with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ETFi) technology relating to better fuel efficiency, startability and reliability, along with intelliGo that ensures better riding comfort and mileage and also significantly reduces emissions with engine switch off during long idling at traffic signals and other stops. Side stand indicator with engine immobilizer and helmet reminder will also be a part of its features.

Styling of the new TVS Raider will show off a bold design theme with 3D TVS emblem on tank extensions, a full sized pillion grab handle, full LED headlamp which is divided into three sections by angular LED DRLs and LED tail lamps. The TVS Raider rides on alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and gets ground clearance of 180mm and seat height of 780mm.

Engine, Suspension and Braking

TVS Raider is powered by a new 125 cc, air and oil cooled 3V engine offering 11.3 hp power at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. Acceleration from 0 to 60 km/h is achieved in 5.9 seconds to allow for a top speed of 99 km/h. Suspension is via gas charged 5 step adjustable monoshock and low friction front suspension and braking is via 240mm disc set up in front and 130mm drum at the rear.

TVS Raider 125, positioned between Radeon 110 and the Apache RTR 160 4V in the company lineup, comes in at an entry price of Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom) for the drum brake variant going up to Rs 85,469 (ex-showroom) for its disc brake counterpart. TVS Raider 125cc motorcycle is set to compete with the Bajaj Pulsar 125 NS, Hero Glamour X-TEC, Splendor Plus and Honda Shine.