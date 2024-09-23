TVS Raider Price Now Starts At Rs 85k – Rs 10k Lower Than Before

The new Rs 84,869 (Ex-sh) base price quoted for TVS Raider 125 is for the drum brake variant

Ever since its launch, TVS Raider 125 has been one of the best-selling motorcycle offerings from TVS Motor. There have been a couple of updates in the form of feature additions along the years to keep the product fresh. Fast forwarding to September 2024, TVS has slashed the entry price of Raider 125 ahead of the festive season. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Yashraj for sharing this update.

TVS Raider Entry Price Slashed by Rs 10k

Ahead of the festive season, TVS Motor is offering excitement among the 125cc commuter motorcycle buyers. The company has revised pricing of Raider 125 and is now offering at a much lower starting price point. How much lower, one might ask. Raider 125 starts now around Rs 10K lower than before.

Now starting at an attractive price point of Rs 84,869 (Ex-sh), which is over Rs 10K less than the Rs 95,219 (Ex-sh) starting price before this development. With an asterisk, TVS Motor is claiming that customers can avail up to Rs 13,000 of savings with an exciting ROI (Rate Of Interest) of 5.55%.

It has to be noted that base Rs 84,869 (Ex-sh) is for drum brake variant and top-spec SX trim with all the bells and whistles goes till Rs 1,04,330 (Ex-sh). Other than these revised prices, there are no changes to the actual motorcycle. TVS Raider 125 continues to be offered in Drum, Single-Seat, Split Seat, SSE (Super Squad Edition) and SX variants.

Depending on variant, colour options include Striking Red, Wicked Black, Fiery Yellow, Blazing Blue, Iron Man, Black Panther and Forza Blue. Powertrain is the same 125cc 3V single cylinder oil-cooled unit with 11.13 bhp of peak power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

TVS Raider Sales Decline Last 3 Months – YoY

When it was new, TVS Raider 125 was the most feature-loaded 125cc offering in India. Along the way, sales have been taking a hit recently, with July 2024 witnessing lowest sales of 24,547 units in the last 12 months. August 2024 was a slight improvement. At 26,923 units sold, it was no match to what Raider used to sell before.

As seen in the table below, TVS Raider saw the highest sales performance in April 2024 at 51,098 units. In the past three months, June 2024, July 2024 and August 2024, TVS Raider sales are declining with 13%, 33.48% and 36.46% YoY decline, losing 4,459, 12,353 and 15,452 units in volume respectively. The revised pricing should boost sales in the months ahead.

