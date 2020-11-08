TVS Retron Name Registered – Creon Based Electric Scooter To Rival Ather?

TVS is on aggressive mode as the brand has filed multiple trademarks recently

TVS Motor Company has recently filed a few trademarks which suggest that the Hosur-based automaker might be bringing in new products in the near future. Reports of the company registering trademarks of Zepplin R and Fiero have already been shared by us.

Now, details of another trademark filed by the brand for the name TVS Retron have been leaked. It is not exactly known as to which product will carry this name in future. As of now, there could be many possibilities which we could think of.

An Electric Scooter

Narrowing down, we have come to three probabilities where the ‘Retron’ name might be utilized. The first scenario is of a retro electric scooter. This e-scooter might be positioned above iQube and would be pitted against the likes of Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak Electric.

The company had earlier previewed TVS Creon electric scooter as a concept at the AutoExpo 2018. The model was powered by a pack of three Lithium-ion batteries which gave out 12 kW of instant power.

This TVS electric scooter claimed a single-charge range of 80 km and an impressive performance of 0-60 kmph in just 5.1 seconds. The battery could be recharged via a fast charger which could juice up the battery to 80 percent in just 60 minutes.

A Retro Motorcycle Based on Apache

Second possibility is that TVS could utilise Apache’s platform to build an entry-level retro motorcycle. There is no such bike in the 150-160cc space and TVS could very well make use of this void and gain a first-mover advantage.

If this plan does materialize, TVS might position it just slightly below Apache RTR 160 and it will appeal to a wider section of classic motorcycle lovers. The new bike is expected to feature classic elements such as a round headlight and taillight, a retro fuel tank and a flat seat.

A bigger version of Radeon

Third possibility lies in a bigger version of the classically styled Radeon since the two names sound similar. Utilizing the 110cc motor for this bike seems unlikely since the brand already has two motorcycles using 110cc units and the upcoming Victor BS6 too will employ the same motor. A 125cc mill makes more sense and the Retron name could very well justify it.

Hero MotoCorp did a same thing with Splendor when they launched a classic version of it called Splendor Pro Classic. It sported a cafe-racer style seat with a pillion cowl, club man-style handlebars, chrome embellished fenders and mirrors; and spoked wheels.

It will be interesting to see what TVS has in its mind but currently, there are not many details to speculate further. Only time and TVS can tell what it is planning ahead. However, one thing is for sure that with all the new trademarks we can expect interesting stuff from the bikemaker in the coming future.