TVS Ronin 225 Price Reduced By Rs 15k – New Price Rs 1.35 Lakh

With a neo-retro Roadster design language, TVS Ronin strikes a unique approach to motorcycling backed by premium componentry and features

India’s leading 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturing brand, TVS Motor, is ushering into the festive season by offering revised prices on select products. Yesterday, we covered the price revision of TVS Raider 125 by up to Rs 13,000 in savings. Today, let’s take a look at the price revision of TVS Ronin ahead of the festive season.

TVS Ronin Price Cut

Interestingly, similar terms and conditions are not seen on TVS Ronin’s price revision. The company seems to have slashed the prices of Ronin and the base Ronin SS variant now starts from Rs 1.35 lakh (Ex-sh). When opposed to pre-revision prices, Ronin SS is now more affordable by up to Rs 15,000 (Ex-sh). Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Yashraj for sharing this update.

However, not all the variants get the same price revision. In fact, none of the other variants seems to get any price revisions at all. Variants like the Ronin DS, Ronin TD and Ronin TD Special Edition still cost more or less the same as they did before.

The price difference between base Ronin SS and Ronin DS (one above base) used to be Rs 7,500. With the price revision from TVS Motor, the price difference between Ronin SS and Ronin DS is Rs 21,700, which is very interesting.

We say interesting because the Rs 21,700 (Ex-sh) upgrade over Ronin SS to Ronin DS still doesn’t get dual-channel ABS. For that, one has to choose Ronin TD. An upgrade that costs around Rs 34K over base Ronin SS. With the new pricing, TVS can now better position Ronin against Royal Enfield Hunter 350, undercutting it by Rs 15K.

Any other changes?

Apart from the pricing for the base variant, there are no changes on TVS Ronin. The motorcycle continues to be equipped with USD telescopic front forks in gold shade, 7-step preload adjustable rear mono-shock, 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, a 2,040 mm wheelbase, LED headlight with T-shaped LED DRL and a fully-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity among others.

TVS Ronin is powered by a 225.9cc SOHC 4V oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that generates 20.4 PS of peak power and 19.93 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Except for a few attributes like dual-channel ABS, TVS Ronin SS base variant gets most of the features as standard, making it a better value proposition than RE Hunter 350 at Rs 1.35 lakh (Ex-sh).

