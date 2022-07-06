TVS Ronin 225cc Launched – 3 Variants, 20 PS, 20 Nm, 120 Kmph Top Speed

TVS Ronin scrambler motorcycle has been launched in India – 3 variants are on offer, TVS RONIN SS, TVS RONIN DS, and the top variant, TVS RONIN TD

While entry-level retro segment was earlier the preserve of Royal Enfield, new challengers have emerged in recent times such as Honda CB350, Jawa and Yezdi. With growing popularity of such bikes, TVS will be looking to target this space in an aggressive manner. The contender from TVS is the Ronin scrambler motorcycle.

Before the launch today, there were a lot of rumours about the new TVS motorcycle; From Zeppelin to Retron. They have all now been put to rest. There is only one new motorcycle, and that is TVS Ronin.

TVS Ronin Prices

The new TVS motorcycle is priced from Rs 1.49 lakh for the base TVS RONIN SS, offered in two colours of Magma Red and Lightening Black. TVS RONIN DS mid variant is priced at Rs 1.56 lakh and come in Stargaze Black and Delta Blue colour option. Top of the line TVS RONIN TD is offered in Galactic Grey colour and Dawn Orange. Former is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh while the latter is Rs 1.71 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

TVS Ronin has retro styling with circular headlamp and rear view mirrors, tear-drop fuel tank and wide rear mudguard. Other key features include dual-tone colour theme, USD forks in golden finish, slim seat design and conventional grabrail. Lower section of the bike has blacked-out components such as the engine, belly pan and exhaust. It has multi-spoke alloy wheels in dual-tone finish.

TVS Ronin claims to offer a comfortable riding stance with wide handlebar and centrally mounted foot pegs. It can work across city streets, highway cruising and some mild off road tracks as well. Bike weighs 160 kgs. It gets 17 inch alloys with tubeless tyres.

For such a versatile bike, TVS has equipped it with SmartXonnect connectivity platform. With SmartXonnect, users can access features such as turn-by-turn navigation, race telemetry, low fuel warning and assist, lean angle mode, crash alert and call / SMS alerts. It also gets a Tour Mode.

Key Features of TVS Ronin

• All LED Lamps

• Signature T-shaped pilot lamp

• Asymmetric Speedometer

• Exhaust & Muffler design

• Chain Cover

• 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels

• Block Tread Tyres

• Digital Cluster (DTE – Distance to Empty, ETA – Estimated Time of Arrival, Gear Shift Assist, Side Stand Engine Inhibitor, Service Due Indication, Low Battery Indicator)

• Voice Assist

• Turn by Turn Navigation

• Incoming Call Alert / Receive

• Custom Window Notification

• Ride Analysis on TVS SmartXonnect App

• Rain & Urban ABS Modes

• Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) – Low noise feather touch start

• Upside Down Front Fork (USD)

• Rear Monoshock

• Glide Through Technology (GTT)

• Assist and Slipper Clutch

• 3-Step Adjustable lever

TVS Ronin specs

TVS Ronin is powered by a new 225cc motor, derived from the 200cc unit that does duty on TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. It is capable of delivering around 20 bhp of max power @ 7750 Nm and 20 Nm @ 3750 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Top speed of TVS Ronin is 120 kmph. While it gets USD forks at front, a monoshock unit will handle suspension duties at rear. TVS Ronin will have disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

TVS Ronin will help bridge the gap that TVS currently has in its portfolio. The Chennai-based manufacturer currently offers bikes in 100cc to 200cc and 310cc segments. TVS may have hit upon the perfect formula with Ronin and Retron, at a time when there’s growing interest in the quarter-litre motorcycle segment. Deliveries will start at select TVS showrooms across India from later this month.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The launch of the new TVS RONIN is a significant milestone for TVS Motor. The TVS RONIN motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today. It is designed to create an effortless and ‘unscripted’ riding experience. True to the TVS brand it has cutting edge technology and connectivity. TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner complete with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process.”

Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, commented, “Motorcycling at the global level is changing. It is moving from serving a functional purpose to enabling self-expression, freedom, and the willingness to explore. Inspired by our customers’ need to chart ‘unscripted’ journeys, the TVS RONIN will carve a new segment based on an emerging lifestyle free from stereotypes, dated codes, and legacy baggage. This is thereby transforming the premiumisation into personalisation more and more, creating a trend in the two-wheeler segment. The motorcycle will bring a premium lifestyle experience for our customers, offering a differentiated brand ecosystem. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive riding character of this motorcycle.”