TVS Ronin Colours Detailed In First Look Walkaround – Exhaust Note

TVS promises a unique approach to motorcycling with Ronin that breaks genre-specific stereotypes

All the speculations that were spinning around the names are stomped by TVS and revealed that it is in fact, the Ronin. TVS’ new Scrambler-styled Ronin aims to break motorcycle genre stereotypes and is a culmination of multiple segments bringing a certain uniqueness to the table. This is everything you need to know about the TVS Ronin.

TVS Ronin comes with SS, DS and TD variants. SS is priced at Rs. 1,49,000 and gets Lightning Black and Magnum Red colours. DS is priced at Rs. 1,56,500 and gets Delta Blue and Stargaze Black colours. The top-spec TD comes with Galactic Grey priced at Rs. 1,68,750 and Dawn Orange priced at Rs. 1,70,750. All-prices ex-sh.

TVS Ronin Walkaround – Exhaust Note

Ronin offers an upright posture that is comfortable on any terrain. It also gets adjustable brake and clutch levers to further aid comfort. It is an all-new double-cradle chassis. Promises to be most stable on the highway in the segment. It gets 41mm USD big-piston Showa forks at front that are tuned for comfort and dynamics.

Rear suspension is taken care of by a gas-charged mono-shock unit. The wheelbase is shorter to make it planted and also responsive to tips and turns. The kerb weight is 160 kg and the ground clearance at 181mm assures good cornering clearance too. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below by Dino’s Vault, which also reveals the exhaust note of TVS Ronin.

Ronin gets a TVS Remora AT tyre with block patterns. It gets 17” alloy wheels wrapped with 110/70 rubber at front and 130/70 rubber at the rear. TVS has equipped the Ronin with ride modes too. It gets Rain and Urban modes which intervenes when slippage is detected to ensure maximum traction. It gets a 300mm disc at front and a 240mm disc at the rear. SS and DS variants get single-channel ABS and TD variant gets dual-channel ABS.

Ronin also gets a sophisticated LED headlight setup promising good throw and intensity. Tail lights and turn indicators also get LED treatment. It gets a circular mono-pod fully-digital instrument cluster that is offset to the left which gets DTE, SmartXonnect connected-tech, notifications and alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and voice assistant too.

TVS Ronin – Engine

TVS Ronin is powered by an all-new 225.9cc, oil-cooled engine. This engine generates 20.4 PS of power at 7750 RPM and 20 Nm of torque at 3750 RPM and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It gets a first-in-segment starter/generator which allows for instant and silent starts.

The engine promises very strong low and mid-range torque. It also boasts a unique flat torque curve, which TVS promises is as flat as it gets. It is coupled with a slip and assist clutch ensuring smooth shifts and light clutch lever operation aiding rider comfort.

TVS also stressed how refined the new engine is, which highly enhances comfort. The main highlight of this engine is low-end torque promising low-speed ambling around in the city in 3rd or even 4th gear. This new engine is also tuned to be friendly with gradients too. TVS says that extensive R&D has been done to tweak the sound, promising a unique exhaust tone that is unlike any other TVS.