TVS Ronin Festive Edition Launched – Hunter 350 Rival Gets New Colour

The primary rival to TVS Ronin is Royal Enfield Hunter 350 with similar performance metrics that starts from Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh)

Ahead of the festive season, TVS Motor has been offering excitement to Indian motorcycling enthusiasts. The company recently reduced the prices of Raider 125 with a new drum brake variant. Soon after, we also saw the price of Ronin reduced as well. Now, the company is offering a new colour scheme with Ronin. Let’s take a look.

TVS Ronin Festive Edition Launched

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturing brand, TVS Motor has been creating a few headlines in the recent past. Ahead of the festive season, TVS has been actively pushing a few motorcycles in its portfolio like Raider 125 and Ronin.

Offering a mix of multiple motorcycling genres, TVS Ronin aims to be a versatile companion with a decent blend of style, performance and affordability. TVS recently slashed the prices of base Ronin SS by up to Rs 15,000. Ronin now starts from Rs 1.35 lakh (Ex-sh), which is an attractive proposition.

After taking care of the base Ronin SS variant, TVS has turned its gaze towards the top variant, Ronin TD. Adding to the excitement around Ronin, TVS is offering a top-spec TD variant with a new Midnight Blue colour scheme with fluorescent green colour graphics. Called TVS Ronin Festive Edition, it adds a dash of personality to the already attractive motorcycle.

The flyscreen lends a sense of muscle, which looks nice. There are no other changes seen on this motorcycle. Powertrain remains the same too. This 225.9cc SOHC 4V oil-cooled single-cylinder engine is capable of generating 20.4 PS of peak power and 19.93 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Features and componentry on TVS Ronin include disc brakes on either ends with optional dual-channel ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard, USD telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock, LED lighting all around with a unique T-shaped DRL, fully digital instrument cluster with connectivity and more.

Statement from TVS Motor

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS RONIN has set benchmarks with its modern-retro design and advanced features. Our #Unscripted mantra inspired riders to explore new horizons, embrace limitless adventures, and create their own stories.

While this festive edition adds excitement to the range, our special pricing for the base variant makes the motorcycle more accessible for customers who seek the unique design, cutting edge technology and connected features of the TVS RONIN.”