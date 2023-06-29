TVS Ronin Spied Testing In Indonesia – Launch Soon?

In Indonesia, TVS Ronin spotted testing could signify a potential launch and fortify its presence even further by appealing to a wider audience

TVS Ronin is one of the company’s newest motorcycle. It had quite a mixed reception at launch as it was trying to cater to multiple genres at once. These genres include a scrambler, a cruiser and a street bike. It primarily rivals Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and to some extent, Dominar 250 and offers quite a unique proposition.

TVS seems to be expanding its export envelope by shipping Ronin to ASEAN markets. Recently, a TVS Ronin spotted testing in Indonesia. This might be a strong indication of TVS’ intentions of launching Ronin there. Let’s take a look.

TVS Ronin Indonesia launch soon?

As of now, PT TVS Motor Company Indonesia offers Neo XR and Rockz in Moped series, Callisto, Ntorq, Dazz and XL100 in Matic series and Apache RTR 200 4V, Maxx and Maxx Semi Trail in Sport series. Ronin could be a worthy addition to the Sport series and be the new flagship there, offering slightly more performance than Apache RTR 200 4V.

TVS Ronin spotted testing in a fuel station in Karawang, Indonesia. This is where PT TVS Motor Company has its manufacturing facility. KDW Motoblog posted these images for the first time. We can see a TVS Ronin motorcycle with some cladding on its fuel tank and other TVS branding covered in black duct tape.

Ronin’s LED DRL signature is very unique and nothing else out there looks like it. So, it is immediately identifiable as a Ronin. That said, the ones seen in Indonesia and Indian models are not identical, down to the last detail.

For starters, there seems to be a different catalytic converter in the Indonesia-spec model’s exhaust system. This might be due to the fact that India has adopted the BS6 emission standard which is directly comparable to EURO 6 emission standards. While Indonesia still follows EURO 4 standards.

Same powertrain, different power figures

Because of this less-obtrusive catalytic converter, there is likely to be an increase in performance. We’re talking about around 5% to 10% higher power and torque figures as opposed to the Indian-spec model. Speaking of, 20.1 bhp of power and 19.93 Nm of torque in BS6 guise from a 225.9cc single-cylinder engine with oil-cooling and slipper clutch. Gearbox is a 5-speed unit.

Other than that, certain black elements on India-spec models like on front fender and exhaust cover, are silver in Indonesian models. Componentry like 41mm USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, 130-section rear and 110-section front 17” tyres, dual-channel ABS, off-set circular instrument cluster, LED lighting are common between the two.

TVS Ronin boasts impressive power delivery in lower RPMs. Looks are subjective, but TVS Ronin has its own charm too. Will that be enough to crack the Indonesian market in the sub 250cc segment? Time will tell.

