TVS Ronin New Prices Revealed Post GST 2.0 – Down By Up To Rs 14K

One of TVS’ underrated motorcycles has to be the Ronin. This 225cc motorcycle from the brand has a lot going for it and it is a direct rival of Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. With premium componentry and tech-savvy functionality, TVS Ronin appeals to enthusiasts. Now, the target audience can rejoice further as the price tag has gone down by up to Rs 14K. Let’s take a closer look.

TVS Ronin New Prices

Now that GST 2.0 reforms have been announced by the Indian Government, the GST for motorcycles and scooters below 350cc displacement mark have gone down considerably. This new GST 2.0 slabs will be put into effect from September 22nd, 2025 and many of the 2W OEMs are transferring full GST benefits to buyers.

TVS Motor is no different and the company has announced that it will pass on all GST 2.0 reform benefits to Ronin buyers. This major price cut with Ronin breathes a new life into this motorcycle, making it more appealing to buyers than before. With these price cuts, Ronin’s starting price has come down to Rs 1.25 lakh (Ex-sh).

Ronin continues to be offered in three trim levels, conveniently named Base, Mid and Top. As mentioned above, Base trim level now starts from Rs 1.25 lakh (Ex-sh), down by Rs 11,200 from Rs 1.36 lakh before. Mid trim level now starts from Rs 1.47 lakh (Ex-sh), down by Rs 13,220 from Rs 1.61 lakh before.

With all the bells and whistles advertised with Ronin, we have Top trim level, which now starts from Rs 1.59 lakh with Rs 14,330 reduction from the old price tag of Rs 1.74 lakh (Ex-sh).

Features & Equipment

TVS is known to offer a load of features and creature comforts and Ronin is no different. Notable features and equipment with TVS Ronin include USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, SmartXonnect app connectivity with Bluetooth integration and turn-by-turn navigation, LED lighting and more.

Then there are ABS modes on offer along with Glide Through Technology (GTT) to make city commuting easier. Ronin is also lighter than its rival and equipped with a high-revving 225cc engine with shorter gearing from its 5-speed gearbox.