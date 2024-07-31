TVS Ronin Parakram Unveiled – Custom Kargil Edition Motorcycle

The primary rival for TVS Ronin is Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and offers more premium equipment and attractive design elements

It has been as many as 25 years since the ferocious Kargil war of 1999 between India and Pakistan. Brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces fought valiantly to defeat Pakistan. Since then, July 26 has been celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas. TVS Motor has unveiled a special custom motorcycle based on Ronin to commemorate this.

TVS Ronin Parakram Unveiled

Called TVS Ronin Parakram, this is a custom Kargil Edition motorcycle that pays homage to the Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces who won the 1999 Kargil war. The motorcycle tries to embody the immense courage and valour of India’s finest warriors to bag the crucial and celebrated 1999 Kargil victory over Pakistan.

This custom-built Kargil Edition motorcycle was built by East India Motorcycle Revolution Customs. Called TVS Ronin Parakram, it features a bold and rugged avatar with a unique paint job and incredible attention to detail. TVS has unveiled the Kargil Edition with immense pride to commemorate the silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

This is an extensive custom job with meticulously crafted new elements from East India Motorcycle Revolution Customs. That said, the overall design still stays true to TVS Ronin and all these custom elements further accentuate Ronin’s appearance. The main highlights are images of Kargil War seen on knee recess and side cover.

The new design elements on TVS Ronin Kargil Edition include a custom dual-tone paint job consisting of Olive Green and a silver shade which should mimic the look of armoured steel. Top of the fuel tank is silver, while knee recess and side body panels are painted in Olive Green. There is a Kargil Vijay Diwas logo on fuel tank too.

Custom fly screen in silver shade lends a vintage look and so does the suede leather on handlebar grips and seat. Speaking of seat, it is a single-piece custom unit. The subframe has been trimmed to accommodate this seat and there is a luggage carrier at the back, made of stainless steel.

Radical design to signify the radical victory!

Other notable design elements include a circular lamp on left side cover with 99 written on it. This lettering also lights up with a yellow hue. There are bullet-inspired (not Royal Enfield Bullet 350) LED turn indicators that are made of machined brass. Cherry on top has to be the Tricolour decal on fuel tank that extends to the headlight unit.

There is a functional new element on TVS Ronin Parakram as well. Which is the off-road knobby tyres to give that necessary muscle and go-anywhere capabilities. Other than these, TVS Ronin Kargil Edition doesn’t get any other changes and continues with the same 225.9cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine with 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

