TVS Ronin Sales Touches New High – Cafe Racer Variant Patented

Once launched, the Ronin Cafe Racer will stand out as a truly unique and exciting option in the 200cc–250cc segment

TVS Ronin has been witnessing steady growth in sales over the past year, gradually strengthening its position in the lifestyle motorcycle segment. From averaging around 4,000–5,000 units earlier in 2025, Ronin has now crossed the 8,000 units mark in recent months, indicating rising acceptance among buyers.

With this growing momentum, it appears to be the right time for TVS to expand the Ronin lineup and cater to a wider range of enthusiasts. In that context, TVS had earlier showcased a custom-built Ronin Cafe Racer in December 2024. While no launch plans were confirmed at the time, the company has now filed a design patent for the Ronin Cafe Racer, hinting at possible future expansion of the lineup.

TVS Ronin Cafe Racer – Design and features

While built on the same platform as the standard Ronin, the Cafe Racer version gets sportier graphics and a more striking presence. One of the key highlights is the swept-back visor that fully integrates the headlamp. Apart from its usual wind deflection duties, this visor could also protect the headlamp from flying debris. The bike has low-set clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs, which ensure a committed riding stance.

Another distinctive feature is the quarter fairing, which enhances the bike’s retro appeal. The proportions are just right and the curvy design creates a sense of motion even when stationary. Ronin Cafe Racer has an upswept, stubby-style exhaust, quite different from the one used with the standard Ronin model.

One can notice a slim, cafe racer-style single seat with an integrated rear cowl. With the production model, the rear cowl is expected to feature track-style numbering. The bike has race-focused tyres, which could unlock engaging possibilities for enthusiasts. The custom-built factory Ronin cafe racer model had used retro-style whitewall tyres, which enhanced its classic appeal.

While the standard model utilizes an offset instrument cluster, the Ronin Cafe Racer model is equipped with a centrally-positioned circular instrument cluster. The factory custom-built model had the same configuration. Other features of Ronin Cafe Racer, such as the alloy wheels and fuel tank, are the same as the standard model. With the Cafe Racer version, TVS could introduce some exclusive colour options and graphics.

Ronin Cafe Racer – Performance, specs

TVS Ronin Cafe Racer will be using the same engine as seen with the standard model. However, there could be some tweaks to achieve slightly different riding dynamics. But any major changes or performance gains are unlikely. Performance aspects could be influenced more with the bike’s aggressive riding posture, stickier tyres and improved weight distribution. The suspension could be made stiffer for enhanced cornering and greater stability at high speeds.

Powering the Ronin is a 225.9cc, single cylinder, SOHC, oil cooled engine that generates 20.4 PS and 19.93 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed transmission and integrated with an assist and slipper clutch. Primary parts such as the suspension and braking setup are expected to be largely the same for both models. Ronin has 17-inch wheels at both ends. It has 300 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes.

While the base variant has single-channel ABS, the mid and top variants have dual-channel ABS. The bike uses a double cradle frame, integrated with 41 mm USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension with 7-step adjustable preload. Ronin comes with ABS modes of Rain and Urban.

Launch timeline

While a design patent has been filed for TVS Ronin Cafe Racer, it does not automatically confirm production plans. However, it is also true that offering multiple body styles can allow Ronin to target a larger segment of enthusiasts. With its distinctive and sporty profile, the Ronin Cafe Racer appears to have strong potential in the 200cc–250cc segment.