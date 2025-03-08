TVS RTS X Seat Design Patented – Production-Spec Bike Launch In 2026?

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturers, TVS Motor, has just patented a new component in India, which will spark a lot of interest among Indian motorcycling enthusiasts. We say this because this component belongs to RTS X Supermoto style motorcycle concept which was showcased at Auto Expo 2025. Let’s take a closer look.

TVS RTS X Seat Design Patented

Supermoto genre is currently not mainstream in Indian market. However, KTM is likely to launch 390 SMC R in India in the near future. It will enjoy quite a monopoly as there are no natural rivals for it yet. That’s where TVS’ RTS X Concept comes into the equation. It was showcased at Auto Expo 2025 and is far from production.

TVS has patented RTS X Concept’s seat design in India. Which begs the question whether TVS has launch intentions. There is a good probability that TVS is just protecting its IPs (Intellectual Properties) and this seat and RTS X will be limited to concept or prototype phases for future demonstrations.

However, we’re optimistic and we would like to see it launch under Apache RTS (S for Supermoto) sub brand and roll on Indian roads as an absolute style statement. This seat TVS has patented in India, has ribs at the front on either ends offering rider better grip around their thigh areas.

What to expect?

Towards the rear, there is a pronounced cut in this seat. This is where TVS RTS X’s tail lights protrude into the seats, as seen in concept vehicle. Where design is concerned, TVS RTS X looks nothing like Indian market has ever seen before. In its concept form, it is extremely futuristic, while production-spec model might be watered-down.

Notable elements include Jet Fighter style engine start button on fuel tank, an underseat exhaust with a hexagonal tip concealed within the body panels, a pill-shaped fully digital instrument cluster, sharp and edgy body panels, muscular tank shrouds, sleek LED lights, USD front forks and rear mono-shock setup, 17-inch wheels on both ends with fat rubber, tall seat height of 875 mm and a kerb weight of 144 kg.

Powering the TVS RTS X Concept motorcycle is a 300cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which is likely to be the company’s new RT XD4 engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This motorcycle promises 0-60 km/h sprint in 2.8s and 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.3s. If TVS considers to bring this motorcycle to production, we can expect it to break covers in 2026.