TVS Sales April 2024 At 3.83 L – Apache, Raider, Jupiter, iQube, Ntorq

TVS cumulative sales of two and three-wheelers totalled 3,83,615 units in April 2024, reflecting a substantial growth of 25.27% YoY

TVS Motor Company has released its sales performance for the month of April 2024, showcasing a remarkable surge across various segments. The company’s sales figures for motorcycles, scooters, and electric scooters have seen substantial upticks, reinforcing its position in the competitive market.

TVS Motor Sales April 2024 – YoY performance

In the motorcycle segment, TVS Motor Company reported sales of 1,88,110 units in April 2024, marking a notable increase from 1,52,365 units in the same period last year. This translates to a substantial growth of 23.46%, consolidating the company’s stronghold in this segment with a 50.22% market share. TVS motorcycle range includes the likes of Apache, Raider, Star City, etc.

Similarly, the scooter segment witnessed a commendable growth trajectory, with sales soaring to 1,44,126 units compared to 1,07,496 units in April 2023. This represents a substantial surge of 34.08%, reflecting the growing preference for TVS scooters among consumers. The company’s market share in the scooter segment stands at an impressive 38.48%. In the scooter segment, TVS sells Jupiter, Ntorq, etc.

One of the most striking highlights of TVS Motor Company’s sales report is the exponential growth recorded in the electric scooter segment. With iQube sales skyrocketing to 17,403 units in April 2024 from 6,227 units in the same period last year, the company has witnessed a staggering growth rate of 179.48%. This surge underscores the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and TVS’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

Furthermore, TVS Motor Company’s moped segment (XL100) also witnessed a notable upswing, with sales reaching 42,356 units, up from 34,925 units in April 2023, reflecting a growth of 21.28%. In the domestic market, TVS Motor Company’s two-wheeler sales totalled 3,01,449 units in April 2024, compared to 2,32,956 units in the corresponding period last year, marking a robust growth of 29.40%. The company’s exports of two-wheelers also registered a commendable increase, with sales reaching 73,143 units, up from 61,830 units in April 2023, reflecting a growth of 18.30%.

In the three-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Company reported domestic sales of 1,658 units and exports of 7,365 units in April 2024. Despite a slight decline in exports compared to the previous year, the company remains optimistic about its prospects in this segment.

Month on Month Performance – April 2024 vs March 2024

In the motorcycle segment, TVS Motor Company reported sales of 1,88,110 units in April 2024, marking a notable increase of 9.61% from March 2024. This surge, amounting to 16,499 additional units, underscores the enduring popularity of TVS motorcycles among consumers, with the company capturing a substantial market share of 49.82%.

Similarly, the scooter segment witnessed robust growth, with sales reaching 1,44,126 units in April 2024, up by 9.62% compared to March 2024 figures. The electric scooter segment experienced a remarkable surge, recording sales of 17,403 units in April 2024, reflecting a growth rate of 14.12% from March 2024. In the moped segment, TVS Motor Company witnessed a modest yet noteworthy growth of 2.40%, with sales totalling 42,356 units in April 2024.

Domestically, TVS Motor Company reported robust sales performance, with total two-wheeler sales reaching 3,01,449 units in April 2024, up by 15.71% from March 2024. The company’s exports of two-wheelers, however, experienced a decline of 12.84%, with sales totalling 73,143 units in April 2024. In the three-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Company’s domestic sales stood at 1,658 units in April 2024, reflecting a decrease of 20.59% from March 2024. Exports of three-wheelers also saw a downturn, with sales totaling 7,365 units, down by 8.60% from March 2024.