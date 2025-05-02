TVS Sales April 2025 – Steady Growth YoY, MoM, Domestic, Exports

TVS Motor has announced the sales performance for the month of April 2025. The company sold a total of 4,43,896 units across domestic and export markets. These include motorcycles like Apache and Raider, scooters like Jupiter and Ntorq, iQube electric scooters, XL mopeds and a slew of 3W vehicles. Let’s take a look at what the numbers have got to say.

TVS Sales April 2025

In the month of April 2025, TVS sold a grand total of 4,43,896 units (2W + 3W). When compared to the 3,83,615 units sold in April 2024 and 4,14,687 units sold in March 2025, TVS registered 15.71% YoY and 7.04% MoM growth with a volume gain of 60,281 units YoY and 29,209 units MoM.

Breaking the grand total, TVS sold 3,27,016 units in the domestic market and shipped 1,16,880 units in the export markets. TVS registered 7.89% YoY and 8.56% MoM growth with respect to domestic market and registered 45.18% YoY and 3.01% MoM growth in export markets. The domestic market accounted for 73.67% of company’s total sales, while exports accounted for 26.33%.

Volume gain in domestic market was 23,909 units YoY and 25,793 MoM, while it was 36,372 units YoY and 3,416 units MoM. TVS Motor sold a total of 4,30,330 2W last month, across both domestic and export markets. TVS registered a 14.88% YoY and 7.55% MoM growth, gaining 55,738 units in volume YoY and 30,210 unuits in volume MoM.

Domestic market accounted for 75.21% of company’s total 2W sales and exports for 24.79%. 2W domestic sales stood at 3,23,647 units with 7.36% YoY and 8.74% MoM growth. At the same time, 2W exports stood at 1,06,683 units with 45.86% YoY growth and 4.08% MoM growth in April 2025.

2W & 3W sales breakup

Of this, 2,20,527 units were motorcycles with 17.23% YoY growth over 1,88,110 units from last year with 32,417 units gained in volume and 12.09% MoM growth over 1,96,734 units sold a month before with 23,739 units gained in volume. Motorcycle sales alone accounted for 51.25% of TVS’ total 2W sales.

Next is scooters with 1,69,741 units sold and 39.44% market share in total 2W sales. When compared to the 1,44,126 units sold a year ago and 1,66,297 units sold a month before, there was 17.77% YoY and 2.07% MoM growth. TVS’ iQube lineup sold 27,684 units with 59.08% YoY and 2.78% MoM growth. At 40,062 units, we have TVS’ XL mopeds with 5.42% YoY decline and 8.74% MoM growth.

TVS Motor’s total 3W sales stood at 13,566 units with 50.35% YoY growth over 9,023 units from April 2024 and 6.87% MoM decline over 14,567 units sold a month before. In 3W segment, exports play a crucial role with 75.17% market share selling 10,197 units and domestic sales at 24.83% with 3,369 units.