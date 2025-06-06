TVS Sales April 2025 Up 16% – Strong Demand Across ICE and EV

TVS sales in April 2025 showed off improved YoY growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports across its 2W and 3W segments

TVS Motor has released its sales report for May 2025, highlighting significant YoY growth, despite a MoM decline in sales. Strong performance was observed in both the two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) segments, while the company’s electric vehicle (EV) sales performed well too. There was also a substantial increase in demand for three-wheelers in both domestic and export markets.

TVS Sales May 2025 – YoY

Speaking specifically about the 2W segment, we find that strong sales were seen in terms of motorcycles with the Apache series being a strong seller. Last month, motorcycle sales grew by 22.07% to 2,11,505 units, a 38,238 unit volume increase from 1,73,267 units sold in May 2024. Motorcycles currently command a 50.82% share.

Scooter sales too improved strongly by 14.76% to 1,66,749 units in the past month, a 21,444 unit volume growth from 1,45,305 units sold in the same month last year. In this segment, it was the company’s Jupiter model that seen improved demand. It was the e-scooter segment which includes iQube electric scooter that has recorded substantial YoY growth. Sales were up 49.81% to 27,976 units in May 2025 from 18,674 unit sales of May 2024. Demand for TVS moped, however, declined sharply by 7.57% to 37,912 units from 41,018 unit sales in the year ago period.

Total domestic sales were up to 3,09,287 units in May 2025, a 14.07% YoY growth from 2,71,140 units sold in May 2024. It related to a 38,147 unit volume increase. Exports also witnessed remarkable growth with a 20.84% YoY increase to 1,06,879 units, up from 88,450 units shipped in the same month last year. Total 2W sales improved sharply by 15.73% to 4,16,166 units in May 2025 from 3,59,590 units sold in the same month last year.

3W sales also improved both in domestic and export markets. There were 3,551 units sold locally which related to a 96.40% growth from 1,808 unit sales of May 2024. Exports surged 35.72% to 11,558 units, up from 8,516 units shipped in the same last year while 3W EVs accounted for 1,829 unit sales. This related to an overall improvement of 46.35% to 15,109 units up from 10,324 units on a YoY basis.

With total domestic sales at 3,12,838 units and exports at 1,18,437 units, both showing positive YoY growth, TVS Motor total sales (2W +3W) in May 2025 grew by 16.59% to 4,31,275 units, up from 3,69,914 units sold in May 2024. This was a hefty 61,361 unit improvement in volumes.

TVS Sales May 2025 – MoM

TVS motorcycle and scooter sales suffered a MoM decline. Motorcycle sales dipped by 4.09% from 2,20,527 units sold in April 2025 while scooter sales were down by 1.76% from 1,69,741 units. There was improved demand for the e-scooter by 1.05% over 27,684 unit sales while moped sales dipped 5.37% from its earlier tally of 40,062 units of April 2025.

It related to a 4.44% decline in total domestic sales while exports were up marginally by 0.18% on a MoM basis. Lower domestic sales brought down total sales to 4,16,166 units, a 3.29% MoM decline from 4,30,330 units sold in April 2025. The 3W segment showed off more positivity with domestic sales up 5.40% and exports increasing by 13.35% to total 3W sales of 15,109 units, an 11.37% growth from 13,566 units seen in April 2025.

Total 2+3W domestic sales also declined by 4.34% while exports were up 1.33% with a 1,557 unit volume increase. TVS Motor total sales (2W +3W) in May 2025 declined by 2.84% to 4,31,275 units, from 4,43,896 units sold in April 2025, a volume decline by 12,621 units.