TVS Sales Aug 2021 – Apache, Ntorq, Jupiter, XL100, iQube Electric

TVS Motor Company reports decline in 2W domestic wholesales, and growth in exports in August 2021

Keeping in mind ongoing increase in input costs, TVS Motor Company recently revised its two-wheeler price list. Prior to the festive season, the company has also introduced a ‘Race’ and ‘Dynamic’ kit for its highest cc 310 Apache unit.

TVS Motor Company reports 1.05 percent sales decline for total two wheelers sold in August 2021. Sales dipped from 2,77,226 units to 2,74,313 units. Of total sales domestic two-wheeler wholesales fell to 1,79,999 units at 17.56 percent decline, down from 2,18,338 units YoY.

Volume loss stood 38,339 units. 2W exports grew significantly at 60.16 percent, up at 94,314 units from 58,888 units. Volume gain is reported at 35,426 units. Of total 2W sales, domestic sales accounts for over 60 percent of volumes.

TVS August 2021 YoY sales

Total motorcycle sales grew by 11.60 percent. Sales rose to 1,33,789 units, up from 1,19,878 units. Volume gain stood at 13,911 units. Scooter sales were stable at 87,059 units. Best selling motorcycles include Apache, Sport, Radeon, Star City. XL100 Moped sales fell to 53,465 units, down from 70,304 units. Volume loss stood at 16,839 units at 23.95 percent decline.

3W domestic sales has been constrained for many long months now. With Covid-19 pandemic having brought all nature of commute to a standstill for months at an end, lockdown restrictions active even now haven’t been kind to the 3W market. Domestic market performance was stable at 768 units, up from 713 units. Exports rose significantly at 15,613 units, up from 9,459 units. Volume gain stood at 6,154 units. Of the total 3W market, TVS exports last month accounted for 95.31 percent.

Total (2W and 3W) domestic market sales accounted for 1,80,767 units, down from 2,19,051 YoY. Sales decline stood at 17.48 percent at volume loss of 38,284 units. Exports on the other hand took strong strides at 60.84 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 41,580 units. A total (2W and 3W) 1,09,927 units were exported, up from 68,347 units YoY.

TVS August 2021 MoM sales

MoM total motorcycle sales fell by 3.59 percent. Sales fell from 1,38,772 units at volume loss of just under 5k units for July 2021. Scooter sales improved by 12,708 units at 17.09 percent. Top selling scooters include Jupiter, Ntorq, Pep+. Even the TVS iQube electric is now much in demand.

Moped sales growth stood at 7.78 percent at volume gain of just under 4k units, up from 49,605 units. 2W domestic sales improved 2.76 percent at volume gain of 4,830 units. 2W exports growth is reported at 7.71 percent at volume gain of 6,755 units. Total 2W sales growth is reported at 4.41 percent at volume gain of 11,585 units, up from 2,62,728 units.

3W domestic wholesales end exports were in the green. Domestic sales improved by 219 units, and 3W exports were stable in a MoM comparison. Total (2W and 3W) domestic sales volume grew by about 5k units, and 3W volumes grew by 6,794 units. Total MoM volume gain in August 2021 stood at 11,839 units