TVS Sales Breakup Apr 2022 – Jupiter, XL100, Apache, NTORQ, Raider

TVS Motor sales grew by 37.83 percent in domestic market while exports increased by 3.20 percent YoY

TVS Motor Company has registered total sales of 2,78,376 units in April 2022. This included 1,80,533 unit sales in domestic markets and 97,843 units exported in the past month. A YoY growth of 37.83 percent was reported by TVS Motor for April 2022 with 1,80,533 units sold, up 49,552 units over 1,30,981 units sold in April 2021.

Every model in the company lineup posted YoY growth except for the Apache and Pep+. MoM sales however, dipped 8.34 percent from 1,96,956 units sold in March 2022 relating to a 16,423 unit volume de-growth. MoM sales saw 5 of the company models in the red.

TVS Sales Breakup Apr 2022 – Jupiter No 1

TVS Jupiter topped the list with 138.39 percent YoY growth to 6,957 units, up from 25,570 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales improved by 9.22 percent over 55,813 units sold in March 2022. The Jupiter commands a 33.77 percent share and recently saw its prices hiked across all variants. TVS XL100 moped sales increased 49.29 percent YoY and 6.06 percent MoM to 38,780 units in April 2022. Sales stood at 25,977 units in April 2021 and at 37,649 units in March 2022. Share percentage increased from 19.12 percent to 21.48 percent Mom.

Ntorq sales were also up in April 2022 to 25,267 units from 19,959 units sold in April 2021 relating to a 26.59 percent YoY growth. MoM sales improved 6.06 percent from 23,824 units sold in March 2022. TVS has just launched a new NTtorq 125 XT variant in India, priced at Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is presented in a Neon green colour in India.

TVS Sport sales were higher by 89.16 percent YoY to 12,995 units from 6,870 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales improved by 12.65 percent over 11,536 units sold in March 2022. Radeon sales improved significantly by 107.68 percent YoY to 11,630 units from 5,600 units sold in April 2021. It was also a 21.63 percent MoM growth over 9,562 units sold in March 2022.

TVS Motor noted a de-growth in domestic sales of the Apache, down 75.08 percent to 7,342 units from 29,458 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also suffered a 73.24 percent de-growth as compared to 27,439 units sold in March 2022. There was also Star City (6,885 units), Pep+ (6,329 units), Zest (5,123 units) and Raider (3,392 units) along with the iQube (1,420 units) and RR310 (403 units) on this list in April 2022.

TVS Motor Exports Apr 2022

TVS Motor Company has seen YoY and MoM growth in terms of exports. Total exports stood at 97,843 units in April 2022, up 3.20 percent over 94,807 units sold in April 2021. This was volume growth of 3,036 units. MoM exports increased by 4.25 percent from 93,854 units shipped in March 2022.

In global markets it was the Star City 125 and Star City that garnered the most attention. Sales increased 15.21 percent and 10 percent respectively to 37,919 units and 28,860 units in April 2022 with share percentage at 38.75 and 29.50 respectively. MoM sales increased by 7.71 percent for the Star City 125 from 35,206 units sold in March 2022 while that of Star City fell by 11.97 percent over 32,785 units sold in March 2022.

Thereafter, sales of the Apache dipped 37.28 percent to 11,771 units while exports of Raider stood at 9,142 units. It was a MoM growth of 30.59 percent for the Raider of which only 7,000 units were exported in March 2022. YoY de-growth was also seen for the TVS Sport (6,003 units), Ntorq (2,627 units), Victor (800 units), Radeon (200 units), Jupiter (63 units) and RR310 (30 units) besides just 6 units of the TVS XL exported in April 2022. It was however a 252.50 percent growth for the Wego of which 423 units were exported in April 2022 up from 120 units shipped in the same month of 2021. MoM performance was somewhat better with only exports of the Radeon (-68.75 percent) and RR310 (-50 percent) reported.