TVS sales breakup April 2023 – Jupiter, Apache, XL, Raider, Ntorq

TVS posted a YoY growth in domestic sales in April 2023 while exports suffered de-growth

TVS Motor Company has seen total sales (domestic + exports) improve on a YoY basis in April 2023. Total sales stood at 2,93,304 units in April 2023, up from 2,78,378 units sold in April 2022. The company however, reported a MoM de-growth in total sales which had stood at 3,05,371 units in March 2023.

Total domestic sales stood at 2,32,956 units in April 2023, up 29.04 percent from 1,80,533 units sold in April 2022. This was a 52,423 units volume growth. It was TVS Jupiter that once again led the domestic sales list while TVS Star City 125 saw the most exports to global markets in the past month.

TVS Sales Breakup April 2023

TVS Jupiter scooter topped the domestic sales list with 59,583 units sold in the past month, down 2.25 percent over 60,957 units sold in April 2022. The Jupiter scooter was at No. 2 on the list of top 10 scooter sales last month, second to the Honda Activa. The Jupiter commands a 25.58 percent share in the company lineup.

TVS Apache has seen YoY growth to 38,148 units in April 2023, up 419.59 percent when compared to 7,342 units sold in April 2022. Volume growth stood at 30,806 units. It was followed by the TVS XL moped, sales of which dipped 9.94 percent YoY to 34,925 units, from 38,780 units sold in April 2022.

TVS Raider has seen the highest YoY growth in April 2023 as sales improved by 828.39 percent from 3,392 units sold in April 2022 to 31,491 units in the past month. In April 2023, the company also introduced a new base variant called the Raider Single Seat variant while the drum variant was discontinued.

TVS Ntorq (26,730 units) and Sport (18,472 units) came in next in terms of domestic sales, both posting YoY growth of 5.79 percent and 42.15 percent respectively. Sales of the Radeon dipped 19.39 percent to 9,375 units last month from 11,630 units sold in April 2023 while iQube sales improved by 338.52 percent to 6,227 units in April 2023 from 1,420 units sold in April 2022. TVS Motor models such as the Star City (4,627 units), Pep+ (2,136 units), Zest (918 units) and RR310 (324 units) each saw YoY degrowth in April 2023.

TVS Export YoY de-growth in April 2023

Total exports of the company dipped by 38.32 percent in April 2023 to 60,348 units. This was down from 97,843 units sold in April 2022 relating to a 37,495 unit volume de-growth. Most models in the company lineup ended up in the red. TVS Star City 125 was the most exported model last month with 23,910 units shipped. This was a YoY de-growth of 36.94 percent from 37,919 units exported in April 2022. Star City exports also fell by 58.64 percent to 11,936 units last month from 28.860 units exported in April 2022.

Ntorq sales improved YoY by 176.97 percent to 7,276 units from 2,627 units exported in April 2022. However, Apache exports fell by 55.04 percent to 5,292 units from 11,771 units exported in April 2022. Good demand was seen for the TVS Jupiter in global markets with 3,548 units shipped in the past month, up 5531.75 percent when compared to just 63 units exported in April 2022.

Exports of Raider (3,024 units) and Sport (2,754 units) dipped YoY by 66.92 percent and 54.12 percent respectively. Victor (1,440 units) and Wego (1,078 units) posted YoY growth while Radeon (80 units) and RR310 (10 units) saw exports fall on a YoY basis.