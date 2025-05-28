TVS Sales Breakup April 2025 – Jupiter, Apache, Raider, Ntorq, Radeon

TVS Jupiter and Apache contributed efficiently to increased sales, reaching a total of 3,23,647 units in April 2025

TVS Motor Company announced robust two-wheeler sales for April 2025. The company achieved a significant YoY growth of 7.36%, with a total of 3,23,647 units sold last month. This was compared to 3,01,449 units sold in the same month the previous year. This represents an increase of 22,198 units.

TVS is expanding its scooter lineup with the Jupiter series. The Jupiter 110 cc was launched in August last year in a new design while the company has just revealed details of the upcoming Jupiter 125cc in a teaser ahead of launch. Jupiter 125 will borrow much of its design from Jupiter 110 but gain in terms of more features and added performance. TVS Jupiter will take on other 125cc scooters like the Suzuki Access, Honda Activa 125, and Hero Destini 125.

TVS Sales Breakup April 2025

TVS Jupiter scooter topped sales list once again with 1,02,588 units sold in April 2025. This was a 33.08% YoY growth from 77,086 unit sales of the same month in the previous year relating to a 25,502 unit volume increase. Jupiter now holds a substantial 31.70% share.

At No. 2 was the Apache, the best-selling TVS motorcycle with 45,633 unit sales. Apache, presented in four variants of RTR 160, RTR 165, RTR 180 and RTR 200, related to a marginal YoY growth of 0.25% when compared to 45,520 unit sales of April 2024. The Apache currently holds 14.10% share in the company’s 2 wheeler portfolio.

In the past month, Raider sales declined by 15.79% to 43,028 units. This was 8,070 units lower when compared to 51,098 units sold in April 2024. TVS Apache and Raider also found mention at Nos. 4 and 5 on the list of top 10 motorcycles sold last month.

TVS XL moped too suffered a YoY decline in sales by 7.58% to 38,748 units, down from 41,924 units sold in April 2024. The iQube, on the other hand, witnessed outstanding growth. Sales were up 65.16% to 27,604 units in April 2025 from 16,713 units relating to a 10,891 unit volume increase. While the Jupiter scooter commanded a No. 1 spot, the iQube and Ntorq also featured on the top 10 scooter sales list last month. Ntorq sales however, fell by 16.53% to 25,383 units.

Sales decline was also reported for the Sport by 17.86% to 12,895 units while Radeon sales dipped 8.42% to 11,279 units. TVS Zest also suffered a YoY de-growth of 2.77% to 7,904 units in the past month from 8,129 unit sales of April 2024.

TVS Ronin, Star City Shine in April 2025

Two models on the company list that experienced remarkable sales growth were the Ronin and Star City. Ronin sales surged 157% increasing from 2,130 units in the previous year to 5,474 units this past month. Star City saw even higher demand with 296500% increase from 1 unit sold in April 2024 to 2,966 unit sales last month. TVS Apache trailed the sales list with 145 unit sales, a 65.64% YoY decline from 422 units sold in April 2024.