TVS Sales Breakup April 2026 – Apache, Jupiter, iQube, Ntorq, Raider

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturers, TVS Motor, has closed the sales account for the month of April 2026 with a total of 3,48,545 units in total, registering a 7.69% YoY growth over 3,23,647 units sold in April 2025 and a 6.40% MoM decline in sales when compared to 3,72,383 units sold in March 2026.

TVS Sales Breakup April 2026

Breaking up this total sales number, we can see that it was Jupiter scooter range that emerged as the company’s best selling offering with a total of 1,17,383 units sold last month. This was a 14.42% YoY growth gaining 14,795 units in volume and 5.92% MoM decline in sales, losing 7,388 units in volume MoM.

Apache lineup took 2nd place in this list as it contributed 49,390 units last month. When compared to 45,633 units sold last year, this was an 8.23% YoY and 4.90% MoM growth, gaining 3,757 units YoY and 2,309 units MoM in volume. Apache sales constituted for 14.17% of company’s total sales, behind 33.68% contribution from Jupiter.

The ever-popular XL moped sold 42,246 units which gave it a 9.03% YoY growth at 12.12% of TVS’ total sales and an 8.54% MoM decline. iQube is currently India’s best-selling electric 2W vehicle and it followed a similar pattern as sales fell 4.04% MoM, but the 37,193 units sold last month ensured that there was a YoY growth of 34.74%. iQube’s contribution to TVS’ total sales is at 10.67%.

After the Jupiter, it is the turn of its sporty sibling, Ntorq, which sold 33,994 units and fell into the Green in both YoY (33.92%) and MoM (4.28%) aspects and accounted for 9.75% of company’s sales. Volume growth stood at 8,611 units YoY and 1,396 units MoM.

Ronin Sales Surge Ahead!

TVS Motor’s premium and budget commuter lineup consists of Raider, Radeon and Sport which sold 29,064 units, 10,828 units and 9,067 units respectively. All three of them saw a similar sales trend where the numbers fell in both YoY and MoM aspects, leading to a loss in volume.

With 8,981 units sold, we have TVS Ronin in 9th position. When compared to 5,474 units sold in April 2025 and 8,108 units sold in March 2026, Ronin registered 64.07% YoY and 10.77% MoM sales growth, gaining 3,507 units in volume YoY and 873 units in volume MoM. More buyers are gravitating towards what Ronin has to offer now, than they did at launch.

TVS Motor sold 8,822 units of its affordable Zest scooter last month which saw 11.61% YoY growth and 9.28% MoM decline. Now, we come to Apache RTX 300, which is currently the most hyped bike in India among enthusiasts. It saw 1,576 buyers and the production seems to be the bottleneck as opposed to a solid demand.