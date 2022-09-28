TVS Sales Breakup Aug 2022 – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, Raider, iQube

Jupiter, Apache, Pep+ and iQube Electric posted a significant YoY increase in sales in domestic market

TVS Motor Company has seen outstanding increase in sales in domestic markets which increased 32.96 percent YoY to 2,39,325 units in August 2022 up from 1,79,999 units sold in August 2021. This was a 59,326 unit volume growth. Sales in global markets however, finished in the red, down 19.69 percent YoY to 74,838 units in August 2022, down from 93,190 units sold in August 2021 relating to an 18,352 unit volume de-growth.

Most of the models in the company lineup have seen a YoY growth except for the XL, Sport, Star City and RR310. The sales charts were led by the TVS Jupiter, of which the company sold 70,075 units in August 2022, up from 45,625 units sold in August 2021. This was a 24,450 unit volume increase with a 29.28 percent share. More recently, the company introduced a price hike across the Jupiter portfolio and also launched the Jupiter Celebratory Classic edition in honour of completing the 50 lakh sales milestone.

TVS Sales Breakup Aug 2022

At No. 2 was the TVS Apache with YoY sales growth of 146.73 percent to 40,520 units in August 2022, up from 16,423 units sold in August 2021. It currently commands a 16.93 percent share. The Apache range includes the RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V and RTR 160 4V. Earlier this month, TVS Motor Company updated the Apache range with the new and improved Apache RTR 160 2V and RTR 180 2V motorcycles now priced at Rs. 1.17 lakh and Rs. 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Sales of the TVS XL 100 moped suffered a 30.64 percent YoY de-growth to 36,489 units from 52,607 units sold in August 2021. Sales of the Ntorq increased marginally by 5.18 percent to 27,649 units in August 2022 up from 26,288 units sold in August 2021 while the Raider, launched in September 2021 added 20,064 units to the sales list. TVS Radeon stood at No. 6 on the sales list with 11,472 units sold in the past month, up 9.81 percent over 10,447 units sold in August 2021.

It was followed by the Sport commuter bike of which 11,812 units had been sold in August 2021 dipping 25.14 percent YoY to 8,842 units in the past month. TVS Pep+ saw an 81.08 percent YoY increase in sales to 8,516 units in August 2022 up from 4,703 units sold in August 2021 while sales of Star City dropped by 14.05 percent to 6,216 units in the past month from 7,232 units sold in August 2021.

TVS Zest sales increased 23.74 percent to 4,764 units while the maximum YoY growth was seen in the case of iQube by 580.74 percent to 4,418 units in August 2022 up from just 649 units sold in August 2021. Trailing the sales list was the TVS RR310 with only 300 units sold in August 2022, down 17.36 percent from 363 units sold in August 2021.

TVS Exports Breakup Aug 2022

Most of the models on the company’s export list have seen a YoY dip in sales. Star City 125 exports fell by 20.07 percent to 31,624 units from 39,567 units sold in August 2021. This was a 7,943 unit volume de-growth with a 42.26 percent share. Exports of Star City also fell by 61.16 percent YoY to 11,377 units in the past month. TVS Sport saw a YoY growth of 377.86 percent to 9,175 units in August 2022, from 1,920 units sold in August 2021 while Apache exports dipped 35.82 percent to 9,089 units. Raider added 6,322 units to exports in August 2022 to command an 8.45 percent share on this list.

While Ntorq exports increased by 4.18 percent to 5,834 units, that of TVS Victor dipped by 50.04 percent to 640 units in the past month from 1,281 units sold in August 2021. Wego exports also fell by 4.65 percent to 328 units from 344 units YoY even as TVS Jupiter added 282 units to total exports. There was increased demand for the Apache 310 in global markets to 101 units, up 1583.33 percent YoY from just 8 units sold in August 2021. Exports of the XL were down to 66 units, a dip of 92.31 percent YoY from 160 units shipped in August 2021 while Radeon exports were down to 0 units.