TVS Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – Jupiter, XL100, Ntorq, Apache, Raider, iQube

TVS 2W sales in domestic market grew by 12.61% YoY registering outstanding growth across all models except the Raider and Apache 310

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 2,88,983 units in August 2024 with a YoY growth of 12.61% as against 2,56,619 units sold in the month of August 2023. Sales across most models in the company portfolio ended last month on a positive note while Raider and Apache 310 models suffered massive decline in demand. MoM sales also showed improvement by 13.79% over 2,53,971 units sold in July 2024.

TVS Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – New Jupiter Boost

TVS showed off stellar performance in August 2024 with a 12.61% YoY and 13.79% MoM growth in domestic sales. Sales which had stood at 2,56,619 units, improved to 2,88,983 units in August 2024. MoM sales also improved over 2,53,971 units sold in July 2024. Volume increase over August 2023 and July 2024 stood at 32,364 units and 35,012 units respectively.

Newly launched 2024 TVS Jupiter headed the list with a share of 30.91% to amass 89,327 units in terms of domestic sales. This was a 27.49% YoY growth from 70,065 units sold in August 2023 relating to a 19,263 unit volume improvement. MoM sales of the Jupiter also shot up by 19.64% over 74,663 units sold in July 2024. TVS Jupiter was also the 2nd best-selling scooter last month after the Honda Activa.

At No. 2 was TVS XL, the only model in the company lineup in the moped segment. It showed off a 21.81% YoY and 18.35% MoM growth to 44,456 units. Share percentage also improved from 14.79% to 15.38% MoM thanks to these improved sales. TVS Ntorq accounted for 33,201 unit sales last month, a 15.33% YoY improvement from 28,787 unit sales in August 2023. MoM sales also grew by 23.75% over 26,829 units sold in July 2024. Share in the company’s domestic portfolio also improved from 10.56% to 11.49% MoM.

With 30,038 unit sales last month, TVS Apache experienced a 59.24% YoY growth, the highest growth as compared to any other model on this list. Sales stood at 18,863 units in August 2023 while MoM sales declined by 2.10% from 30,681 units sold in July 2024.

TVS Raider Sales Decline – New Variant Launched

It was followed by the Raider that suffered a 36.46% YoY decline in sales to 26,923 units from 42,375 units sold in August 2023 while MoM sales grew by 9.68% over 24,547 units sold in July 2024. TVS has reduced entry price of the Raider 125 by Rs 10,000 just ahead of the festive season in India. TVS Raider 125 drum brake variant is now at Rs 84,869 (Ex-showroom).

TVS iQube sales improved by 1.23% YoY and 14.80% MoM to 24,181 units. It was followed by the TVS Sport which also saw both YoY and MoM growth in sales by 11.68% and 18.26% to 14,316 units. TVS Radeon sales were at 11,266 units last month, a YoY and MoM growth by 11.05% and 7.19% respectively.

Lower down the sales list, TVS Zest (9,268 units), Star City (3,846 units) and Ronin (2,029 units) each saw YoY growth, however, Zest and Star City suffered a MoM decline. Apache 310 (132 units), saw a massive 46.12% decline from 245 units sold in August 2023 but made up significant numbers over 325.81% from just 31 units sold in July 2024.