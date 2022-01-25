TVS Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – Apache, Raider, Jupiter, Ntorq, XL100

TVS Motor has reported a 17.04 de-growth in terms of domestic sales while exports increased 7.30 percent YoY in December 2021

TVS Motor launched a number of new two wheelers in CY 2021. These included the all-new Jupiter 125, Raider 125 and updated Apache RTR 160 4V. The company ended the last month of the year with lower sales in domestic markets, down 17.04 percent to 1,46,763 units, down from 1,76,912 units sold in December 2020.

TVS Motor Sales Breakup Dec 2021

Heading the domestic sales charts was the Jupiter with 38,142 units sold in December 2021, down 0.76 percent from 38,435 units sold in December 2020. XL sales dipped significantly by 44.27 percent to 33,395 units, from 59,923 units sold in December 2020.

TVS Apache (23,533 units) and Ntorq (16,859 units) also noted lower sales on a YoY basis by 11.31 percent and 34.38 percent respectively. The new Raider added 10,843 units to company sales even as Sport (7,233 units) and Radeon (5,139 units) saw a 2.42 percent and 25.62 percent YoY de-growth.

TVS Star City was among two other models in the company lineup to post a YoY growth. Star City sales were up 8.04 percent to 4,043 units from 3,742 units sold in December 2020.

Even as Pep+ (3,695 units) and Zest (2,330 units) suffered a YoY de-growth, that of TVS iQube increased by 1989.66 percent from 58 units sold in December 2020 to 1,212 units sold last month. TVS Apache 310 sales also increased 92.61 percent to 339 units in December 2021.

TVS Motor Company had also launched the new Apache RTR 165 RP (Race Performance) motorcycle in India in December 2021 at Rs 1.45 lakh. This was a limited edition model restricted to just 200 units and each of these have now been sold out, even before delivery commenced.

TVS Motor Exports Breakup Dec 2021

TVS shipped a total of 85,904 two wheelers in the past month, up 7.30 percent over 80,060 units sold in December 2020. It was Star City that stood at the top of exports with a 25.56 percent YoY increase to 32,271 units, up from 25,702 units sold in December 2020.

The company also noted added exports of the Apache which increased 1.75 percent to 26,819 units in December 2021 from 26,359 units shipped in December 2020. TVS Sport and Ntorq noted a marginal increase in exports on a YoY basis by 0.60 percent and 0.72 percent respectively while of the new Raider, 4,493 units were shipped last month.

TVS Victor and XL100 sales dipped 41.94 percent to 800 units and 52.31 percent to 744 units respectively while there were 173 units of the RR310 exported in December 2021. Shipments of Wego and Jupiter also dipped 34.13 percent to 166 units and 53.42 percent to 109 units respectively while Radeon exports were down to 0 units even as 520 units were exported in December 2020.