TVS Sales Breakup Dec 2025 – Jupiter, Apache, iQube, Ntorq, XL

TVS Motor witnessed significantly higher YoY sales in the domestic two wheeler markets with almost every model in the company portfolio being in greater demand

TVS Motor Company has recorded strong sales of 3,30,362 units in December 2025, a growth of 53.62% as against 2,15,047 units in the month of December 2024. This was a volume increase of 1,15,315 units. While the company has marked the last month of the year with stronger YoY sales, its MoM sales performance ended in the red as sales dipped 9.58% from 3,65,365 units of Nov 2025.

December 2025 saw the commencement of deliveries of the new TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV bike which has caused quite an impact in markets due to its design and features along with its high performance engine lineup.

TVS YoY Vs MoM Sales Dec 2025

TVS had the Jupiter atop sales charts once again, commanding over the other models by a significant margin. Jupiter sales at 1,20,477 units was the only two wheeler in the company lineup to cross the 50,000 unit mark. Sales were up 35.87% YoY from 88,668 units to command a 36.47% share. Its MoM sales however, declined by 3.45% from 1,24,782 units.

At No. 2 was the XL 100 moped which continues to command an exclusive space in India’s two-wheeler segment. Sales at 46,133 units marked a 39.41% YoY growth while it also showed off a 2.58% MoM improvement. It was followed by the Apache lineup with 45,507 units sold last month, a 117.89% rise over 20,885 units of Dec 2024 while MoM sales slipped by 6.68%.

TVS EVs that include the iQube and Orbiter are also in high demand. iQube sales went up to 35,177 units last month with a 75.86% YoY growth though MoM sales fell by 7.89%. Ntorq was another model in the company portfolio that saw strong demand with an 81.42% YoY rise from 14,981 units to 27,179 units while MoM sales dipped by 11.15%. TVS Raider saw a 30.53% YoY growth to 22,783 units but an equivalent MoM decline by 30.65%.

TVS Zest, Radeon, Sport, Ronin, Apache

Lower down the sales list, the Zest has seen its sales double to 8,739 units in Dec 2025 from 4,386 units of Dec 2024. MoM sales also remained flat. Sport showed off a strong 49.41% rise in demand to 7,572 units from 5,068 units while MoM sales were lower by 37.53%. It was a healthy 259.07% increase in sales of Ronin to 7,307 units from 2,035 units of Dec 2024 but a 4.52% decline on a MoM basis.

TVS Apache 310 has recorded both a YoY and MoM growth by 249.25% and 37.38% respectively to 702 units. Star City was the only model in the company sales list that has posted both YoY and MoM decline as sales fell to 608 units.