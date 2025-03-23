TVS Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – Jupiter, Apache, Ntorq, Raider, iQube

TVS Motor Company reported domestic sales of 2,75,689 units in February 2025, registering a 3.06% year-on-year growth compared to 2,67,502 units in the same month last year. The company saw mixed performance across its portfolio, with standout gains from Jupiter, iQube, Apache, and Ronin, while models like Raider, Ntorq, and XL recorded notable declines.

TVS Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – YoY Comparison

TVS Jupiter emerged as the brand’s top performer, clocking 1,03,576 units, up 40.23% from 73,860 units in February 2024 — a gain of nearly 30,000 units, reflecting strong demand in the scooter segment. The Apache series continued its steady momentum with 37,594 units, growing 8.68% YoY.

Meanwhile, TVS XL moped saw a drop of 18.23%, falling to 33,572 units from 41,059 last year. One of the steepest declines came from the TVS Raider, which dipped by 33.12%, down to 28,132 units from 42,063 units. On the EV front, iQube electric scooter posted impressive growth, registering 23,581 units, a strong 49.32% YoY increase, cementing its position among the best-selling electric two-wheelers in the country.

Ntorq experienced a 15.73% decline, selling 20,992 units compared to 24,911 units a year ago. Other mass-market commuters like Radeon (8,473 units, -31.32%), Zest (6,790 units, -10.41%), and Sport (6,682 units, -46.66%) also saw year-on-year drops. In the premium segment, Ronin sales nearly doubled, jumping 88.34% to 3,846 units, up from 2,042 units in February last year. Star City posted a massive 1197.58% YoY jump, albeit on a low base, selling 2,141 units compared to just 165 units in Feb 2024. Finally, Apache 310 registered a dip of 45.90%, with sales down to 310 units from 573 units last year.

TVS Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – MoM Comparison

Following a positive year-on-year performance, TVS Motor Company’s month-on-month (MoM) domestic sales for February 2025 saw a decline of 6.17%, with total volumes falling to 2,75,689 units from 2,93,802 units in January 2025. The drop in February was largely attributed to lower sales of scooters and mopeds, though some motorcycles like Apache, Raider, and Ronin posted MoM gains.

Starting with the brand’s best-seller, TVS Jupiter registered 1,03,576 units, down 3.96% from January’s 1,07,847 units — a drop of over 4,200 units. Despite the dip, it remained TVS’s volume driver. Apache series, however, was a bright spot, rising 8.93% MoM to 37,594 units, up by 3,083 units over January.

TVS XL moped saw a significant drop of 19.82%, slipping to 33,572 units from 41,872 units in January. In contrast, the Raider commuter motorcycle gained momentum, improving by 2.74% MoM to 28,132 units, from 27,382 units the previous month. Electric scooter sales for iQube fell slightly to 23,581 units, down 5.64% MoM compared to 24,991 units in January — despite the model’s strong YoY growth trend.

Ntorq scooter dropped by 11.78%, with sales down to 20,992 units from 23,795 units. Other commuter offerings followed a similar trend — Radeon declined by 19.31%, Zest by 25.38%, and Sport by 4.76%. TVS Ronin saw a modest rise of 5.86%, growing to 3,846 units in February from 3,633 in January. Meanwhile, Star City and Apache 310 registered sharp drops of 22.20% and 22.89%, respectively.