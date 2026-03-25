TVS Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Jupiter, Apache, XL, iQube, Raider, Ntorq

TVS Motor Company has reported strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in February 2026, driven by healthy demand across scooters, motorcycles and electric vehicles. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the company witnessed a decline across most of its portfolio.

TVS Motor ranked among the top-selling 2W OEMs in Feb 2026, with total domestic sales of 3,65,471 units. This marks a 32.4% YoY growth compared to 2,76,040 units sold in Feb 2025. On a MoM basis, sales declined by 4.64% when compared to 3,83,262 units sold in January 2026.

TVS Sales Breakup Feb 2026

TVS Jupiter remained the brand’s highest-selling model with 1,27,089 units sold in Feb 2026, registering a 22.7% YoY growth over 1,03,576 units sold in Feb 2025. On a MoM basis, Jupiter sales declined by 2.05% from 1,29,744 units. TVS Apache range followed with 45,166 units, showing a 19% YoY growth from 37,954 units. However, MoM sales dropped by 11.77% compared to 51,191 units in January 2026.

TVS XL moped recorded strong performance with 45,095 units, up 34.3% YoY from 33,572 units. MoM sales declined by 7.23%. TVS iQube electric scooter posted one of the strongest gains, with 38,054 units sold, up 61.38% YoY from 23,581 units. MoM growth stood at 1.32%, indicating stable demand.

TVS Raider registered 36,134 units, marking a 28.44% YoY growth. MoM performance remained largely flat with a marginal 0.18% increase. TVS Ntorq scooter also delivered strong results with 31,955 units, up 52.22% YoY. However, MoM sales declined by 12.68%. TVS Radeon recorded 13,472 units, up 59% YoY from 8,473 units, while MoM sales dipped by 2.53%.

TVS Sport saw 9,642 units, reflecting a 44.3% YoY growth, though MoM sales declined by 12.07%. TVS Zest scooter posted 9,130 units, up 34.46% YoY, but saw a 2.98% MoM decline. TVS Ronin registered strong growth with 8,175 units, more than doubling with a 112.56% YoY increase from 3,846 units. MoM sales were largely flat with a marginal 0.87% dip.

TVS Apache RTX / RR 310 range recorded 1,556 units, marking a massive 416.94% YoY growth from just 301 units. MoM sales grew by 53.91% over 1,011 units. On the other hand, Star City sales dropped sharply to just 3 units, witnessing a near complete decline of 99.86% YoY and 92.5% MoM.

Motorcycle vs Scooter Sales

TVS Motor’s February 2026 domestic sales clearly highlight a scooter-led growth strategy, with scooters contributing the largest share at 56.43% of total volumes. Scooter sales grew by a strong 33.1% YoY to 2,06,228 units, driven primarily by consistent demand for Jupiter, Ntorq and the growing traction of iQube in the electric space. This segment continues to be the backbone of TVS’ overall volumes.

Motorcycles accounted for 31.23% share with 1,14,148 units, registering a healthy 30.41% YoY growth. Strong performance from models like Apache, Raider and Ronin indicates that TVS is gaining momentum in the premium and sporty commuter space as well. Meanwhile, mopeds contributed 12.34% of total sales, with XL alone clocking 45,095 units, up 34.32% YoY. This segment, though smaller in share, remains a stable volume driver, especially in rural and semi-urban markets.