TVS Sales Breakup Jan 2025 – Apache, iQube, Jupiter, Ntorq, Raider

In the month of January 2025, TVS Motor registered healthy sales prospects as the company sold 2,93,802 2W vehicles. The company registered 9.53% YoY growth as opposed to 2,68,233 units sold in January 2024 and 36.62% MoM growth as opposed to 2,15,047 units sold in December 2024. Volume growth stood at 25,569 units YoY and 78,755 units MoM.

TVS Sales Breakup Jan 2025

The company’s best-seller was Jupiter scooter that accounted for 36.71% of the company’s total sales with 1,07,847 units sold last month. Jupiter is gaining quite a lot of traction and the reflects in sales charts as it registered 45.30% YoY growth and 21.63% MoM growth, as opposed to 74,225 units sold last year and 88,668 units sold a month before. Jupiter’s volume gain stood at 33,622 units YoY and 19,719 units MoM.

In 2nd place, we have TVS’ trusty ol’ XL range with 41,872 units sold last month. While XL saw 0.39% YoY decline, there was a 26.53% MoM growth. XL accounted for 14.25% of TVS’ total sales, down from 15.39% in December 2024. XL witnessed a volume loss of 164 units YoY, while the volume gain MoM was 8,780 units.

Apache motorcycle lineup secured 3rd place on this list and accounts for 11.75% of TVS’ total sales. When compared to the 31,222 units sold last year and 33,092 units sold a month before, Apache registered 10.53% YoY and 65.24% MoM growth, gaining 3,289 units in volume YoY and 13,626 units MoM, which was the highest in this list where motorcycles are concerned.

Raider 125 has been one of India’s best-selling 125cc premium commuter motorcycles. However, Raider witnessed a 36.81% YoY decline in sales with 27,382 units sold last month as opposed to 43,331 units sold last year, down 15,959 units YoY. There was a 56.88% MoM growth, up by 9,928 units MoM.

TVS sold 24,991 iQube e-Scooters

iQube and Ntorq 125 sales fell close to each other at 24,991 and 23,795 units, securing TVS’ 5th and 6th best-selling positions, respectively. While iQube registered positive growth in both YoY (59.67%) and MoM (24.94%), Ntorq registered a 12.61% YoY decline, losing 3,422 units in volume and 58.83% MoM growth, gaining 8,814 units in volume.

Radeon and Zest sales also fell close to each other st 10,501 and 9,100 units respectively. Just like the Ntorq 125, Radeon also suffered 11.87% YoY decline and enjoyed a 62.03% MoM growth. Zest, on the other hand, fell into the green completely with 20.37% YoY and 107.48% MoM growth.

TVS’ Sport and Ronin motorcycles sold 7,016 and 3,633 units respectively. Sport registered 31.41% YoY decline and 38.44% MoM growth, while Ronin sales saw 77.31% YoY and 78.53% MoM growth. At 11th place, we have the Star City with 2,752 units sold and 31.74% YoY and 53.49% MoM growth. Lastly, TVS’ flagship Apache 310 range sold 402 units with 42.32% YoY decline and 100% MoM growth.