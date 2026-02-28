TVS Sales Breakup Jan 2026 – Jupiter, Apache, XL, iQube, Ntorq, Raider

TVS Motor Company has reported strong domestic sales for January 2026, registering total volumes of 3,83,262 units. This marks a healthy 30.45% year-on-year growth compared to 2,93,802 units sold in January 2025. On a month-on-month basis, sales were also up 16.01% over December 2025 (3,30,362 units), indicating strong momentum at the start of the year.

TVS Sales Breakup Jan 2026

Jupiter remained TVS’ best-selling product in January 2026 with 1,29,744 units, up 20.30% YoY. The scooter also posted a 7.69% MoM growth, reinforcing its position as 2nd best selling scooter in the country. Apache series followed with 51,191 units, registering a robust 48.33% YoY growth. The performance-oriented motorcycle lineup also saw a 12.49% MoM increase, reflecting sustained demand in the premium commuter and entry-sport segment.

TVS iQube continued its strong electric run with 37,560 units in January 2026, growing 50.29% YoY and 6.77% MoM. This underlines TVS’ expanding footprint in the electric scooter segment. Ntorq delivered 36,596 units, up 53.80% YoY and a notable 34.65% MoM growth. Raider too maintained strong traction with 36,069 units, up 31.73% YoY and a sharp 58.32% MoM jump. XL moped sales stood at 48,607 units, reflecting a steady 16.08% YoY growth.

TVS Ronin emerged as one of the fastest-growing models in the lineup, clocking 8,247 units — a massive 127% YoY growth. Apache 310 range recorded 1,011 units, up 151.49% YoY, highlighting growing traction in the premium segment. This is one of the highest monthly sales registered by the Apache 310 range, thanks to the recent launch of the RTX 300.

Radeon posted 13,821 units (+31.62% YoY), while Sport recorded 10,966 units (+56.30% YoY). Zest remained relatively stable at 9,410 units (+3.41% YoY). However, Star City witnessed a sharp decline, with just 40 units sold compared to 2,752 units in January 2025.

Broad-Based Growth Driving Momentum

TVS’ January 2026 performance reflects broad-based growth across scooters, commuter motorcycles, premium bikes and EVs. With strong MoM improvements across key models like Raider, Ntorq and Radeon, the company appears to have entered 2026 with solid demand momentum. If this trend continues, TVS Motor is well-positioned to sustain growth across both ICE and electric portfolios in the coming months.