TVS Sales Breakup July 2022 – Jupiter, Apache, XL, Ntorq, Raider

TVS has posted a YoY growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports in July 2022

TVS Motor Company has seen increased sales in July 2022. Sales ended positively both in terms of domestic sales and exports to a total of 2,97,842 units in July 2022, up from 2,69,574 units sold in July 2022. Their recently updated electric two wheeler iQube has received added response from customers and efforts are being made to boost production and speed up deliveries. The company had sold 6,304 units of the iQube in July 2022.

Total sales in domestic markets stood at 2,01,942 units in July 2022, up 15.28 percent over 1,75,169 units sold in July 2021. This was a 26,773 unit volume growth. It was TVS Jupiter that was most in demand. Sales stood at 62,094 units in the past month, up 62.51 percent over 38,209 units sold in July 2021. This was a 23,885 unit volume growth with a 30.75 percent share.

TVS Domestic Sales July 2022

At No. 2 was the XL which suffered a YoY de-growth to 32,116 units in July 2022, down from 49,279 units sold in July 2021. The XL commands a 15.70 percent share. TVS Ntorq sales increased by 1.60 percent YoY to 24,367 units in July 2022 from 23,983 units sold in July 2021. This was a 384 unit volume growth with a 12.07 percent share. Sales de-growth was reported for the TVS Apache down by 11.04 percent YoY to 24,222 units from 27,228 units sold in July 2021.

TVS Raider at No. 5 reported sales of 16,310 units in the past month while it was followed by the PEP+ of which 9,447 units were sold last month, up 110.96 percent over 4,478 units sold in July 2021. TVS saw sales of both the Radeon and Sport dip on a YoY basis to 9,120 units and 7,836 units respectively. This was a de-growth of 3.66 percent and 27.96 percent from 9,466 units and 10,877 units sold in July 2021.

TVS iQube has seen increased demand as has every other electric two wheeler in the market. It has recorded a 1067.41 percent increase in sales to 6,304 units in July 2022, up from 540 units sold in July 2021. This was a 5,764 unit volume growth and a 3.12 percent share. Lower down the domestic sales list was also the Star City (4,988 units), Zest (4,844 units) and RR310 (294 units) out of which it was only the Zest that posted an 18.18 percent growth.

TVS Exports July 2022

TVS Motor Company exports increased 12.29 percent YoY to 95,900 units in July 2022 up from 85,405 units sold in July 2021. This was a 10,495 unit volume growth. Star City 125 was the most sold model in global markets despite a 16.62 percent YoY de-growth. Sales stood at 33,561 units, up from 40,249 units sold in July 2021 with a 35 percent share.

Star City exports also fell 9.41 percent on a YoY basis to 25,208 units from 27,826 units sold in July 2021. However, sales of the Apache increased to 12,738 units in July 2022, up 11.06 percent from 11,469 units sold in July 2021. TVS Raider exports were at 7,078 units last month. Exports of TVS Sport were higher by 678.21 percent to 6,537 units, up from 840 units exported in July 2021.

Ntorq exports increased by 58.97 percent to 4,324 units from 2,720 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

TVS Jupiter saw an 1132.17 percent hike in exports to 2,834 units from 230 units shipped in July 2021 while Wego was also highly favoured in global markets with a 2384.78 percent YoY growth to 2,286 units from 92 units shipped in July 2021. XL exports increased by 115.34 percent to 702 units from 326 units shipped in July 2021, though TVS Victor suffered a 70 percent YoY de-growth to 480 units from 1,600 units exported in July 2021. TVS Radeon sales were at 80 units while there were also 72 units of RR310 shipped in July 2022, up from 53 units exported in July 2021.