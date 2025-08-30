TVS Sales Breakup July 2025 – Jupiter, Apache, XL, Ntorq, Raider

New product launches in the company lineup are set to boost sales in the coming months

Building on its positive momentum, TVS Motor Company recorded strong sales growth in July 2025. Two wheeler domestic sales stood at 3,08,720 units, up by 21.42% from 2,54,250 unit sales of July 2024. The company also ended its MoM performance on a positive note. It was a 9.86% improvement from 2,81,012 units sold in June 2025.

In addition to robust sales, the two wheeler maker was a leader in the electric 2W segment, a position it has retained for the four consecutive months. There were also a number of new launches last month. TVS introduced the new Apache RTR 310 and Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition. TVS Norton V4 was spotted during test runs in UK markets. Earlier this week, there was the new TVS Orbiter, the third electric scooter launched. This e-scooter has been priced at Rs. 99,900.

TVS Sales Breakup July 2025

Turning to individual model performance, TVS Jupiter topped sales charts once again with 1,24,876 units sold last month. This was a 67.25% YoY growth from 74,663 units sold in July 2024. MoM sales also ended on a positive note with 15.65% higher sales figures over 1,07,980 unit sales of June 2025. The Jupiter currently commands a 40.45% share in the company portfolio.

At No. 2 was TVS Apache. Sales improved strongly on a YoY basis by 22.44% to 37,566 units, well over 30,681 unit sales of July 2024. Sales however declined by 9.23% when compared to 41,386 units sold in June 2025. There were also lower sales recorded for the XL moped by 9.51% YoY to 33,991 units while its MoM sales were marginally higher by 1.93% over 33,349 units sold in June 2025.

Ntorq and Raider sales too dipped by 2.13% and 0.15% YoY to 26,258 units and 24,511 units while Ntorq witnessed a 15.06% growth on a MoM basis. TVS iQube electric scooter showed off strong demand in the past month. Sales improved to 23,029 units from 21,064 units, marking a 9.33% YoY growth. It was even stronger MoM sales which escalated by 61.68% over 14,244 unit sales of June. The new Orbiter, slotted below the iQube in the company’s electric two wheeler lineup is soon to draw in a fair share of attention, particularly with its affordable pricing, attractive colour options and IDC range of 158km.

TVS Sport, Radeon, Zest

TVS Sport, Radeon and Zest have each suffered YoY decline in sales though MoM analysis was more positive. Sport sales were down to 10,160 units, a 16.07% YoY de-growth while sales improved by 16.55% on a MoM basis. Radeon sales slipped by 3.88% YoY to 10,102 units while MoM sales were higher by 13.98%. Zest too saw its sales decline by 8.69% YoY but climbed up 3.22% MoM.

TVS Ronin, 225cc cruiser saw the highest percentage growth in July 2025. Sales were up 209.77% to 5,517 units well over 1,781 unit sales of July 2024. It also showed off strong MoM sales by 28.72% when compared to 4,286 units sold in June 2025. Lower down the sales order but also showing off strong MoM demand was the Star City and Apache 310 of which 2,768 units and 495 units were sold in June 2025.