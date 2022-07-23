TVS Sales Breakup June 2022 – Jupiter, Apache, Raider, Ntorq, XL100

TVS Motor Company reported YoY and MoM increase both in terms of domestic sales and exports

TVS Motor Company has announced two wheeler sales (domestic + exports) of 2,91,882 units in June 2022. This was a YoY and MoM increase over sales in June 2021 and May 2022. Noting increased demand in the electric two wheeler space, TVS Motor is also in the process of expanding its lineup in this segment along with BMW Motorrad as these two auto makers plan joint development of an electric platform catering to the demands of future electric two wheelers and concepts.

In June 2022, TVS Motor sold a total of 1,93,090 units, up 32.79 percent over 1,45,413 units sold in June 2021. This was a 47,677 unit volume growth. MoM sales also improved albeit marginally by 0.84 percent over 1,91,482 units sold in May 2022.

TVS Domestic Sales June 2022

Topping domestic sales charts was the TVS Jupiter with 62,851 units sold, up 97.35 percent over 31,848 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales were up 5.43 percent compared to 59,613 units sold in May 2022. Jupiter commands a 32.55 percent share. The company also saw increased sales for the XL moped with 37,474 units sold in the past month, up 4.39 percent from 35,897 units sold in June 2021 with a 19.41 percent share. May 2022 sales had been at 35,148 units relating to a 6.62 percent MoM growth.

Next up was the TVS Ntorq. Sales improved 46.03 percent YoY to 22,741 units but dipped 12.55 percent MoM when compared to 26,005 units sold in May 2022. The company has been noting diminishing sales for the Apache which fell 44.64 percent YoY to 16,737 units in June 2022 from 30,233 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also fell 38.11 percent from 27,044 units sold in May 2022.

Sales of the new Raider were at 11,718 units in June 2022. This was a 3306 percent MoM growth from 344 units sold in May 2022. TVS Radeon sales also improved YoY by 21.86 percent to 9,910 units in June 2022 from 8,132 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales were up 2.51 percent from 9,667 units sold in May 2022. TVS Radeon, which competes with the Splendor XTEC recently received an update. The 2022 TVS Radeon comes in with several segment-first features with price starting at Rs 59,925. TVS Motor sales list also included Sport (9,223 units), Pep+ (6,557 units), Star City (6,150 units), Zest (4,798 units), iQube (4,667 units) and RR310 (264 units) sold in June 2022.

No TVS Sales Jun-22 Jun-21 Growth % YoY 1 Jupiter 62,851 31,848 97.35 2 XL 37,474 35,897 4.39 3 Ntorq 22,741 15,544 46.30 4 Apache 16,737 30,233 -44.64 5 Raider 11,718 0 – 6 Radeon 9,910 8,132 21.86 7 Sport 9,223 10,755 -14.24 8 Pep+ 6,557 3,368 94.69 9 Star City 6,150 6,408 -4.03 10 Zest 4,798 2,274 110.99 11 iQube 4,667 639 630.36 12 RR310 264 315 -16.19 – Total 1,93,090 1,45,413 32.79

TVS Exports June 2022

TVS Motor Company has seen a 7.50 percent YoY and 5.46 percent MoM growth in June 2022. Sales which had stood at 91,895 units in June 2021 increased to 98,791 units in the past month. Sales in May 2022 had been at 93,675 units. In global markets, it was the TVS Star City 125 that received the most attention. Sales stood at 37,331 units in June 2022, up 54.62 percent over 35,344 units sold in June 2021. May 2022 sales were at 40,070 units leading to an 8.30 percent MoM de-growth.

Star City sales dipped 24.95 percent YoY and 0.44 percent MoM to 23,397 units in June 2022 while Apache exports fell 23.16 percent to 13,843 units in June 2022 from 18,015 units sold in June 2021. MoM exports improved by 19.13 percent from 11,620 units sold in May 2022.

At No. 4 on the export list was TVS Sport of which the company sold 7,597 units in June 2022, up 112.27 percent from 3,579 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also increased 12.17 percent from 6,773 units sold in May 2022.

Of the new Raider, the company exported 7,117 units in June, a dip of 4.50 percent when compared to 7,452 units shipped in May 2022. The list of exports also included 4,560 units of Ntorq, 3,550 units of Wego, 640 units of Victor, 288 units of XL and 280 units of Radeon along with 154 units of Jupiter and 34 units of RR310 shipped in the past month.