TVS Sales Breakup June 2024 – Jupiter, iQube, Apache, Raider, XL100, Ntorq

TVS Motor has reported a solid performance in the domestic market for June 2024, achieving an overall year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.43% in total sales

TVS Motor total domestic 2W sales stood at 2,55,723 units, up from 2,35,833 units in June 2023. Jupiter led the sales charts with 72,100 units sold, reflecting a 12.21% YoY increase from 64,252 units in June 2023. This scooter held a significant 28.19% market share.

TVS Sales June 2024 – YoY Comparison

XL moped also performed well, selling 40,397 units, a 17.10% increase from 34,499 units last year, capturing a 15.80% share of the market. Apache motorcycle range saw an impressive growth of 32.12%, with 37,162 units sold compared to 28,127 units in June 2023, making up 14.53% of the market share. Raider experienced a decline, with sales dropping by 13.00% to 29,850 units from 34,309 units, representing 11.67% of the total sales. Ntorq scooter sales slightly decreased by 0.94%, from 28,077 units last year to 27,812 units this June, maintaining a 10.88% market share.

iQube, TVS’s electric scooter, showed a positive trend with a 5.17% increase in sales, from 14,462 units to 15,210 units, contributing to 5.95% of the market. TVS Sport saw a minor decline of 0.43%, selling 11,619 units compared to 11,669 units last year, which accounted for 4.54% of the sales. Radeon increased its sales by 5.28%, from 9,759 units to 10,274 units, representing a 4.02% market share. Zest scooter showed the highest growth among the models, with sales surging by 49.07% to 8,779 units from 5,889 units, capturing a 3.43% market share.

Ronin, a relatively new model, sold 1,814 units, contributing 0.71% to the overall sales without a comparable figure from the previous year. Star City faced a significant decline of 84.66%, with sales dropping from 3,071 units to 471 units, making up just 0.18% of the market share. Apache 310 also saw a decrease in sales by 30.88%, selling 235 units compared to 340 units last year, holding a 0.09% market share. Pep+ recorded no sales in June 2024, compared to 1,379 units in June 2023, resulting in a 100% decline.

TVS Sales June 2024 – MoM Comparison

TVS Motor experienced a month-on-month (MoM) sales decline of 5.87% in the domestic market for June 2024. Jupiter saw a 4.93% decline in sales, dropping from 75,838 units in May 2024 to 72,100 units in June 2024. XL100 moped experienced a slight decrease of 1.31%, with sales falling from 40,934 units in May 2024 to 40,397 units in June 2024.

Apache also saw a marginal decline of 1.96%, with sales reducing from 37,906 units to 37,162 units, capturing 13.95% of the market share. Raider had the most significant drop of 19.86%, with sales plunging from 37,249 units to 29,850 units, which is 13.71% of the total sales. Ntorq sales fell by 4.93%, from 29,253 units in May 2024 to 27,812 units in June 2024, accounting for 10.77% of the market.

iQube, the electric scooter, saw an 11.72% decline in sales, from 17,230 units to 15,210 units, representing 6.34% of the market. Sport experienced an 8.92% decrease, with sales dropping from 12,757 units to 11,619 units, contributing to 4.70% of the market share.

Radeon sales slightly decreased by 1.83%, from 10,465 units in May 2024 to 10,274 units in June 2024, holding a 3.85% share. Zest was one of the few models that saw growth, with an 8.91% increase in sales, from 8,061 units to 8,779 units, capturing 2.97% of the market. Ronin also saw a positive trend with a 6.21% increase, from 1,708 units to 1,814 units, making up 0.63% of the sales.

Star City recorded 471 units sold in June 2024, with no comparable sales figure from May 2024, as it had no sales in that month. Apache 310 experienced a 15.77% decline, with sales falling from 279 units to 235 units, accounting for 0.10% of the market share. Pep+ recorded no sales in both May and June 2024.