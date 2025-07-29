TVS Sales Breakup June 2025 – Jupiter, Apache, XL, Raider, iQube

YoY sales growth of TVS Motor was driven by popular models like Jupiter and Apache

TVS Motor has recorded strong sales performance in June 2025. Sales were up 9.89% to 2,81,012 units in the past month, a 25,289 unit volume increase from 2,55,723 units sold in June 2024. MoM sales however, fell by 9.14% when compared to 3,09,287 units sold in May 2025.

TVS Sales June 2025 YoY and MoM Comparison

TVS Jupiter and Apache led the sales list along with the XL, together commanding a strong 65% share. Jupiter sales grew strongly both on a YoY and MoM basis to 1,07,980 units, up by 49.76% over 72,100 units sold in June 2024. MoM sales also ended positively with a 10.63% growth from 97,606 units sold in May 2025. TVS Jupiter was once again the 2nd best selling scooter in India after the Honda Activa.

At No. 2, TVS Apache sales stood at 41,386 units in June 2025 which was an 11.37% YoY growth but a 15.71% MoM decline. TVS XL sales fell drastically to 33,349 units last month, down by 17.45% YoY and 10.51% MoM. There had been 40,397 units and 37,264 units sold in June 2024 and May 2025 respectively.

Sales also fell for TVS Raider, Ntorq and iQube. Raider sales at 27,481 units in June 2025 fell by 7.94% YoY and 22.37% MoM. Ntorq sales were down to 22,822 units while iQube sales fell to 14,244 units. On the other hand, a major highlight was sales of the TVS Zest that improved to 9,149 units in June 2025. This was a 4.21% increase from 8,779 units sold in June 2024. MoM sales improved even stronger by 13.38% from 8,069 unit sales of May 2025.

TVS Radeon and Sport saw sales fall to 8,863 units and 8,717 units respectively, indicating both a YoY and MoM decline. While TVS Ronin (4,286 units) and Star City (2,400 units) reported hefty 136.27% and 409.55% YoY growth respectively, Ronin saw its MoM sales decline by 10.15%. Star City on the other hand also saw its MoM sales improve by 27.25%. Apache 310 with 335 unit sales last month recorded a 42.55% YoY and 61.06% MoM growth.

TVS Motor – Q2 CY2025 Sales April-June 2025

During the Q2 CY 2025 period, TVS Motor sales stood at 9,13,946 units. This was a 10.34% YoY growth from 8,28,312 units sold in the same period of 2024. Positive sales were seen across a number of models in the company portfolio.

TVS Jupiter witnessed a 36.95% growth to 3,08,174 units in the Q2 CY2025 period, up from 2,25,024 units sold in Q2 CY 2024. This was a volume improvement of 83,150 units to command a 33.72% share. It was followed by the Apache with 1,36,118 unit sales and a 12.88% growth with 14.89% share.

Sales declined sharply for the XL (1,09,361 units), Raider (1,05,910 units) and Ntorq (73,410 units) in the Q2 CY 2025 period. TVS iQube has garnered much demand in the electric scooter segment. Sales were up 41.37% in Q2 CY 2025 to 69,490 units. There had been 49,153 units sold in the same period last year.

Lower down the sales list were entry-level motorcycles like the Sport and Radeon. TVS Sport with 33,434 unit sales and Radeon with 30,457 unit sales, both have suffered a sharp de-growth over stronger sales in Q2 CY 2024. Demand improved for the Zest by 0.61% to 25,122 units over 24,969 units while Ronin saw a sizeable improvement of 157.08% to 14,530 units sold in Q2 CY 2025 period over 5,652 unit sales in the same period last year.

There was an overwhelming response from buyers for TVS Star City, sales of which were up to 7,252 units in the Q2 CY2025 period, a 1,436.44% improvement from just 472 units sold during the period of Q2 CY 2024. TVS Apache 310 on the other hand declined by 26.50% clocking just 688 units from 936 units on a YoY basis.