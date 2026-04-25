TVS Sales Breakup March 2026 – Jupiter, Apache, XL, iQube, Raider, Ntorq, Radeon

TVS Motor Company has reported domestic sales of 3,72,383 units in March 2026, registering a strong 25.13% YoY growth compared to 2,97,590 units sold in March 2025. Growth has been driven by a balanced contribution across scooters, motorcycles and EVs, with multiple models posting double-digit gains. On a month-on-month basis, TVS saw a marginal growth of 1.89%, up from 3,65,471 units sold in February 2026.

TVS Sales Breakup March 2026

TVS Jupiter remained the brand’s top-selling product, with 1,24,771 units sold in March 2026. It registered a healthy 17.89% YoY growth, although volumes dipped slightly by 1.82% MoM. Among sporty scooters, Ntorq saw strong traction with 32,598 units, growing 48.52% YoY. Zest also recorded a 25.18% increase, reaching 9,724 units.

TVS iQube electric scooter continues its growth trajectory with 38,757 units sold in March 2026, marking a 46.26% YoY increase. The EV lineup has become a major pillar for TVS, supported by expanding infrastructure and growing demand for electric mobility. On a monthly basis, iQube recorded a modest 1.85% growth, indicating stable demand.

Motorcycles – Raider, Apache, Ronin Perform Well

In the motorcycle segment, TVS Raider recorded strong growth with 37,345 units, up 20.51% YoY. Apache range sales stood at 47,081 units, showing a steady 6.48% increase. TVS Ronin also posted impressive growth, rising 60.97% YoY to 8,108 units, reflecting growing interest in lifestyle-oriented motorcycles.

Entry-level offerings like Radeon (15,330 units) and Sport (10,905 units) saw robust growth of 51.89% and 54.18% respectively, highlighting continued demand in the commuter segment. The Apache RTX / 310 range saw a sharp jump to 1,567 units, indicating good demand for the recently launched RTX 300.

TVS XL moped contributed 46,192 units, growing 31.30% YoY, continuing its strong rural demand. In contrast, Star City sales dropped significantly to just 5 units, marking a near complete phase-out.

TVS has managed to deliver broad-based growth across segments, with scooters, EVs and commuter motorcycles all contributing positively. With strong demand for iQube and consistent performance from models like Jupiter, Raider and Ntorq, the company appears well-positioned to maintain momentum in the coming months.