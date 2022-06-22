TVS Sales Breakup May 2022 – Jupiter, Apache, XL 100, Ntorq, Raider, iQube

Jupiter was the most in demand TVS two wheeler in domestic market, while the Star City 125 found most buyers globally

TVS Motor Company has noted outstanding growth in domestic markets in May 2022. Sales increased 267.64 percent YoY to 1,91,482 units in May 2022 up from 52,084 units sold in May 2021. This led to a volume growth of 1,39,398 units. On a MoM basis, sales increased 6.06 percent over 1,80,533 units sold in April 2022 leading to a 10,949 unit volume growth.

Exports on the other hand dipped both YoY and MoM. Exports in the past month stood at 93,675 units, down 7.49 percent from 1,01,257 units sold in May 2021. MoM exports fell 4.26 percent over 97,843 units shipped in April 2022. The company had also resorted to a price hike in May 2022 with all prices of the company’s scooters and motorcycles increased in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500. There was no price hike for the iQube.

TVS Sales Breakup May 2022

In domestic markets, it was the TVS Jupiter that received the most attention. Sales stood at 59,613 units in the past month, up 868.84 percent over 6,153 units sold in May 2021. This led to a 53,460 unit volume growth with a 31.13 percent share. Sales however, dipped MoM by 2.20 percent over 60,957 units sold in April 2022. The TVS Jupiter was the second highest selling scooter in the country in May 2022 after the Honda Activa.

At No. 2 was TVS XL with sales of 35,148 units in the past month, up 392.61 percent over 7,135 units sold in May 2021 leading to a 20,013 unit volume growth and 18.36 percent share. MoM sales dipped 9.37 percent from 38,780 units sold in April 2021 when share percent had stood at 21.48. TVS Apache and Ntorq posted YoY and MoM growth to 27,044 units and 26,005 units in May 2022 respectively. This was a YoY increase of 36 percent and 499.61 percent while MoM growth was at 268.35 percent and 2.92 percent respectively over 7,342 units and 25,267 units sold in April 2022.

Sales of TVS Sport and Radeon increased YoY by 71.15 percent and 216.12 percent respectively to 11,818 units and 9,667 units in May 2022. The two bikes however, posted 9.06 percent and 16.88 percent MoM de-growth over 12,995 units and 11,630 units sold in April 2022. The company also had Star City (6,806 units), Pep+ (6,580 units), Zest (5,435 units) and iQube (2,637 units) in the list along with RR310 and Raider of which 385 units and 344 units were sold in May 2022.

TVS Exports Breakup May 2022

TVS Motor was in the red in terms of exports in May 2022 with every bike in the company lineup, except for the Star City 125, posting a YoY decline in exports. Star City 125 exports were at 40,710 units in May 2022, up 18.55 percent over 34,341 units sold in May 2021 with a 43.46 percent share. MoM sales improved 7.36 percent over 37,919 units sold in April 2022 when share percentage stood at 38.75.

Star City exports dipped 17.63 percent to 23,500 units in May 2022, from 28,529 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales also fell 1.28 percent over 28,860 units sold in April 2022. Share percentage dipped from 29.50 percent held in April 2022 to 25.09 percent in the past month.

TVS Apache exports dropped YoY (-43.05 percent) and MoM (-1.28 percent) to 11,620 units while Raider exports stood at 7,452 units down from 9,141 units sold in April 2022. Exports of Sport (6,773 units), Ntorq (3,032 units), Victor (480 units) saw exports dip YoY while Sport and Ntroq performed better on a MoM basis. TVS XL exports were at 48 units in the past month, a 98.05 percent YoY decline over 2,466 units sold in May 2021 while it was a 100 percent MoM growth from 30 units shipped in April 2022.