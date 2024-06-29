TVS Sales Breakup May 2024 – Jupiter, Apache, XL, Raider, NTorq, iQube

The company’s new TVS Apache RTR 310 pushes the boundaries of technology and innovation at the price point and segment it resides in

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturers, TVS Motor, has ended the month of May 2024 with a positive YoY growth and a MoM decline. As reflected in the sales charts, scooters and mopeds are TVS’ best friends, with Jupiter and XL 100 taking 1st and 2nd positions, followed by the Apache series of motorcycles.

TVS Sales Breakup May 2024

Jupiter range of scooters from TVS is the company’s best-selling product with 75,838 units sold last month. When compared to the 57,698 units sold in May 2023 and 77,086 units sold in April 2024, Jupiter registered a 31.44% YoY growth gaining 18,140 units in volume and a small 1.62% MoM decline losing 1,248 units in volume. Jupiter contributed to 27.91% of TVS’ total sales.

In 2nd place, we have the XL 100 with 40,934 units and it contributed to 15.07% of TVS’ total sales. However, XL 100 followed the same sales pattern as Jupiter as it witnessed a 14.22% YoY growth and a 2.36% MoM decline. Volume gained YoY was 5,097 units and volume lost MoM was 990 units.

Apache range is TVS’ best-selling motorcycle lineup and sold 37,906 units in total to secure a 13.95% market share within this list. It is the first entrant on this list to fall into the red completely with 9.65% YoY and 16.73% MoM decline when opposed to 41,955 units sold a year ago and 45,520 units sold a month before. Volume loss was 4,049 units YoY and 7,614 units MoM.

Sharing the same engine, we have Raider 125 motorcycle and Ntorq 125 scooter selling 37,249 units and 29,253 units respectively. Both vehicles registered YoY growth of 8.16% and 6.16% respectively and MoM decline of 27.10% and 3.81% respectively. Raider 125 contributes 13.71% of TVS’ total sales and Ntorq 10.77%.

TVS’s iQube electric scooter range recently witnessed an overhaul with the launch of top-spec ST variants. Sales stood at 17,230 units. Opposed to 17,913 units from a year ago and 16,713 units from a month before, TVS iQube registered a 3.81% YoY decline, but it is the first and only vehicle on this list to show positive MoM growth of 3.09%.

Ronin sold 1,708 units

In 7th and 8th positions on this list, we have TVS Sport and Radeon with 12,757 units and 10,465 units respectively. Both vehicles fell into the red completely. For Sport, it was 13.68% YoY and 18.74% MoM decline with volume loss of 2,022 and 150 units respectively. For Radeon, it was a 1.41% YoY and 15.03% MoM decline with volume loss of 2,942 and 1,851 units respectively.

Zest scooter sold 8,061 units in May 2024 and registered an impressive 43.13% YoY growth with 2,429 units gained in volume and a 0.84% MoM decline, losing a mere 68 units in volume. Ronin’s sales stood at 1,708 units, with a 19.81% MoM decline as opposed to 2,130 units sold in April 2024, losing 422 units in volume.

Company’s flagship Apache 310 range sold 279 units last month, with a 4.49% YoY growth, but a 33.89% MoM decline. In total, TVS sales breakup May 2024 chart accounted for a total of 2,71,680 units. When compared to 2,52,690 units sold in May 2023 and 3,01,449 units sold in April 2024, TVS witnessed 7.52% YoY growth with 18,990 units gained in volume and 9.88% MoM decline losing 29,769 units in volume.