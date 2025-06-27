TVS Sales Breakup May 2025 – Jupiter, Apache, XL, Raider, iQube, Ntorq

TVS Motor reported strong domestic sales performance for May 2025, with total sales reaching 3,09,287 units, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 14.07% over the 2,71,140 units sold in May 2024. The growth was led by key performers such as Jupiter, Apache, iQube, and Ronin, while some models witnessed a dip in sales.

TVS Sales Breakup May 2025 – YoY Comparison

Topping the charts, TVS Jupiter clocked 97,606 units, up 28.70% from 75,838 units in May last year. Apache range followed with 49,099 units, growing 29.53% YoY. However, XL moped saw a decline of 7.75%, recording 37,264 units. Similarly, the TVS Raider registered 35,401 units, slightly down by 4.96% compared to last year.

A major highlight was the strong performance of TVS iQube electric scooter, which grew by 60.43%, selling 27,642 units, up from 17,230 units. On the other hand, Ntorq scooter faced a 13.84% decline with 25,205 units sold. TVS Sport and Radeon commuter bikes saw marginal drops, with 11,822 units (-7.33%) and 10,315 units (-1.43%) respectively.

TVS Zest remained stable with 8,069 units, reflecting almost no change from last year. TVS Ronin saw a substantial jump in sales, up 179.27%, with 4,770 units sold versus 1,708 in May 2024. TVS also resumed sales of the Star City, which recorded 1,886 units, compared to zero in the same month last year. Apache 310 segment, however, saw a drop of 25.45%, selling just 208 units compared to 279 in May 2024.

TVS Sales Breakup May 2025 – MoM Comparison

TVS witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) decline of 4.44% compared to 3,23,647 units sold in April 2025. While some models like Apache, Zest, and Apache 310 recorded positive MoM growth, others such as Jupiter, Raider, and Star City saw notable dips.

Jupiter registered 97,606 units, down 4.86% from 1,02,588 units in April. In contrast, Apache series grew by 7.60%, climbing to 49,099 units from 45,633 units. XL moped saw a mild dip of 3.83%, with sales at 37,264 units, while Raider faced a sharper fall of 17.73%, slipping to 35,401 units.

iQube electric scooter remained largely stable, recording 27,642 units, a marginal increase of 0.14% from April. Ntorq too held steady, registering a slight dip of 0.70% with 25,205 units sold. Entry-level motorcycles like the Sport and Radeon fell by 8.32% and 8.55% respectively, selling 11,822 and 10,315 units. However, the Zest bucked the trend with a 2.09% increase, growing to 8,069 units.

TVS Ronin saw a 12.86% MoM decline, ending May with 4,770 units, while Star City reported a sharp 36.41% drop, falling to 1,886 units. On a brighter note, the Apache 310 grew by 43.45%, clocking 208 units compared to 145 units in April.