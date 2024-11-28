TVS Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Jupiter, XL, Raider, Apache, iQube, Ntorq

TVS Jupiter scooter and XL moped were two forerunners on this list together commanding a 42% share

TVS Motor, a significant player in the two wheeler segment has reported improved sales in Oct 2024 following a healthy festive season. Sales increased both on a YoY and MoM basis taking sales figures up to 3.90 lakh units. Most models on this list have seen sales improve significantly while there were some that suffered lower demand.

TVS Sales Oct 2024 – Jupiter, XL Lead

TVS has reported sales of 3,90,285 units in Oct 2024. This was a 13.14% YoY growth from 3,44,957 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales saw a 5.89% improvement from 3,68,563 units sold in Sep 2024.

Jupiter scooter took the top spot on this list. It was also the 2nd best-selling scooter in India after the Honda Activa. It amassed sales of 1,09,702 units last month, a 19.47% YoY growth from 91,824 units sold in Oct 2023. It currently commands a 28.11% share. It also posted a 7.14% MoM growth over 1,02,394 units sold in Sep 2024.

The XL moped also among the top selling models in the company portfolio suffered a YoY and MoM setback in terms of sales. Sales fell by 1.47% YoY and 4.71% MoM to 52,380 units. There had been 53,162 units and 54,969 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively.

TVS Raider showed good sales growth last month. Sales stood at 51,153 units, a 7.73% YoY growth over 47,483 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also surged by 18.21% from 43,274 unit sales as of Sep 2024.

Apache followed close behind with 50,097 unit sales. This was a 27.84% YoY and 20.31% MoM growth to command a 12.84% share on this list. Positive sales were also recorded for the TVS Ntorq at 40,065 units, a 16.21% YoY and 4.17% MoM growth from 34,476 units sold in Oct 2023 and 38,463 units sold in Sep 2024.

TVS iQube Sales up 43.75% YoY

TVS iQube electric scooter sales improved by 43.75% YoY to 28,923 units. This was a volume growth of 8,802 units over 20,121 units sold in Oct 2023. It also reported positive MoM sales by 1.38% from 28,529 unit sales of Sep 2024.

TVS also had the Sport (21,532 units) and Radeon (16,188 units), both of which saw sales decline on YoY and MoM basis. Zest sales grew to 9,460 units showing off a strong 27.67% YoY and 11.39% MoM growth. There was Star City with 5,957 unit sales while Ronin sales were up with the highest YoY and MoM growth at 4,163 units, a 58.89% YoY and 60.05% MoM growth. Apache 310 trailed the list with 665 unit sales down 36.61% YoY and 12.27% MoM.