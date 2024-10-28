TVS Sales Breakup Sept 2024 – Jupiter, XL100, Raider, Apache, Ntorq, iQube

TVS 2W sales grew by double digits both on YoY and MoM basis with the Jupiter continuing to be an all-time favorite

TVS Motor Company sales in Sept 2024 improved by leaps and bounds. Sales of two wheelers stood at 3,68,563 units, a 22.65% YoY growth from 3,00,493 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales also surged by 27.54% from 2,88,983 units sold in Aug 2024 relating to a volume increase of 79,580 units.

TVS Sales Sept 2024 – Jupiter Scooter Takes the Lead

It was the TVS Jupiter that continued to receive healthy demand with 1,02,394 unit sales in the past month, up by 23.17% over 83,130 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales growth was also in double digits by 14.63% from 89,327 units sold in Aug 2024. The Jupiter commands a 27.78% share in the company portfolio. The TVS Jupiter was also the 2nd best-selling scooter in India after the Honda Activa.

Next in line was the XL moped with sales of 54,969 units last month. This was a 22.31% YoY and 23.65% MoM growth from 44,943 units and 44,456 units sold in Sept 2023 and Aug 2024 respectively. It was followed by the Raider which witnessed an 11.24% YoY decline to 43,274 units.

While the Raider was the only model in the company lineup to post a YoY decline, it however did show up a massive 60.83% MoM growth over 26,923 unit sales of Aug 2024. The new TVS Raider 125 iGO Variant, launched earlier this month could significantly add to it sales pitch in the month ahead.

Sales increased dramatically for the TVS Apache with 41,640 unit sales last month relating to a 55.52% YoY and 38.62% MoM growth. The Ntorq also received added impetus with 38,463 unit sales. This related to a 19.81% and 15.85% YoY and MoM growth respectively. TVS iQube, the sole electric offering of the company, accounted for 28,529 unit sales last month. This was a 40.70% YoY and 17.98% MoM growth. Sales figures had stood at 20,276 units and 24,181 units in Sept 2023 and Aug 2024 respectively.

TVS Sport, a very popular bike in the commuter segment, also faced higher sales last month to 23,741 units. This was a 36.44% YoY and 65.84% MoM improvement from 17,400 units and 14,316 units sold in Sept 2023 and Aug 2024.

TVS Sales Sept 2024

Lower down the sales list was the TVS Radeon with 17,191 unit sales last month. Zest sales were up to 8,493 units though this model reflected an 8.36% MoM decline in sales. Star City had 6,510 units sold last month. There was also the Ronin which also improved by double digits to 2,601 units in Sept 2024.

TVS Apache 310 found the highest percentage improvement in sales. Its sales stood at 758 units in Sept 2024. This related to a 122.94% YoY improvement over 340 unit sales of Sept 2023. MoM sales were up even more definitively by 474.24% from just 132 units sold in Aug 2024.