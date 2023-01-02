TVS Sales Dec 2022 – Apache, Jupiter, Raider, Ntorq, iQube

TVS Motor reports domestic 2W sales growth for December 2022; More than 24 lakh two wheelers sold in the domestic market through 2022

2W domestic sales for December 2022 were in the green for TVS Motor. However, exports fell, and this brings total sales into red territory. As expected, motorcycle sales accounted for the majority of domestic sales. Last month that number was computed at 55 percent.

Motorcycle sales fell to 1,24,705 units, down from 1,33,700 units. Volume loss stood at 9k units at 6.73 percent decline. Apache, Raider were among the top selling motorcycles. Scooter sales improved, up to 76,766 units from 67,533 units. Volume gain was reported at 9,233 units at 13.67 percent growth. Jupiter, Ntorq were best selling scooters.

TVS Sales Dec 2022 – iQube 11k

TVS iQube Electric scooter sales growth was significant at 11,071 units. Volume gain stood at 9,859 units, up from 1,212 units sold YoY. TVS XL 100 moped sales remained in the red, down at 26,195 units from 34,159 units. Volume loss stood at 7,964 units.

Total domestic sales were up at 1,61,369 units from 1,46,763 units. At 9.95 percent sales growth, volume gain stood at 14,606 units. 2W exports fell to 66,297 units from 88,629 units. Volume loss stood at 22,332 units at 25.2 percent decline. Total 2W sales fell to 2,27,666 units from 2,35,392 units. Volume loss was reported at 7,726 units at a 3.28 percent decline.

Domestic 3W sales improved at 1,241 units, up from 750 units. 3W exports were down to 13,105 units from 14,791 units. At 11.4 percent decline, volume loss was reported at 1,686 units. Total 3 W sales fell to 14,346 units from 15,541 units.

Total domestic sales were up at 1,62,610 units from 1,47,513 units at 10.23 percent growth. Total exports fell to 79,402 units from 1,03420. Volume loss was reported at 24,018 units. Total TVS sales were down at 2,42,012 units from 2,50,933 units. Volume loss stood at 8,921 units.

In December 2022 TVS reported MoM sales decline

MoM decline was steeper in most segments. Domestic motorcycle sales decline stood at 14 percent, down from 1.45 lakhs. Volume loss is reported at 20,301 units. Scooter sales fell from 83,679 units. E-scooter sales improved from 10,056 units. On the e-scooter front, sales have improved significantly in the last quarter as compared to earlier in the year. Moped sales fell from about 35k units. In all, 2W domestic sales fell from 1,91,730 units at volume loss to just over 30k units. MoM 2W exports fell from 71,912 units at a 7.81 percent decline. Total MoM 2W sales fell from 2,63,642 units at volume loss of about 36k units.

MoM 3W domestic sales were flat. 3W exports improved, up from 12,222 units. Total MoM 3W sales were up from 13,481 units. Volume gain stood at 865 units. MoM total domestic sales fell from 1,92,989 units. Total MoM exports fell from 84,134 units. MoM total sales fell from 2,77,123 units at a 12.67 percent decline. Volume loss was reported at just over 35k units.

TVS Motor 2W sales in 2022

Through the year, TVS reported domestic 2W sales decline only from January to March 2022. This put Q1 sales in the red, down at 5,37,949 units from 6,02,516 units. Volume loss was reported at 64,567 units at a 10.72 percent decline. Q2 sales were up at 5,65,105 units from 3,28,478 units. Volume gain stood at 2,36,627 units. Despite decline in Q1, H2 was secure in the green at 11,03,054 units sold. At 18.48 percent growth, volume gain stood at 1,72,060 units, up from 9,30,994 units. Q3 numbers were reported at 7,25,145 units, up from 5,99,252 units. Volume gain stood at 1,25,893 units at 21 percent growth.

Q4 2W domestic sales were reported at 6,29,051 units, up from 5,81,480 units. Volume gain was reported at 47,571 units. At the end of H2 2022, volume gain stood at 1,73,464, up at 13,54,196 units from 11,80,732 units. Total 2W domestic sales were up at 24,57,250 units from 21,11,726 units. Volume gain for the year stood at 3,45,524 units at 16.36 percent growth. And that’s an average of just over 2 lakh units each month.