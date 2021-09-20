TVS Sales, Exports Aug 2021 – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, XL 100

While TVS XL, Jupiter and Ntorq topped domestic sales list, it was TVS Star City 125, Star City and Apache that were most exported

TVS sales Aug 2021 decline in terms of domestic sales by 17.56 percent while exports increased 62.07 percent YoY. TVS domestic sales in August 2021 stood at 1,79,999 units, down 17.56 percent over 2,18,338 units sold in August 2020.

Top Selling TVS Aug 2021

XL 100 moped was the best selling TVS in Aug 2021. It registered sales to the extent of 52,607 units in the past month, down 24.98 percent over 70,126 units sold in August 2020. TVS XL 100, the only moped from a reputed two-wheeler brand on sale in India currently. In the total TVS domestic sales, it commands a 29.23 percent share.

Next in line was TVS Jupiter scooter with 45,625 units sold in August 2021, down 12.89 percent over 52,378 units sold in August 2020. TVS Motor has plans to launch Jupiter 125cc. It will borrow engine from Ntorq and will receive new feature and technology updates over the current Jupiter, that has been on sale since many years now.

TVS Ntorq posted positive YoY growth at 31.98 percent with 26,288 units sold in the past month, up from 19,918 units sold in August 2020. Lower down the order, TVS Apache and Sport both posted YoY de-growth at 51.03 percent and 12.79 percent respectively. Apache sales dipped from 33,540 units sold in August 2020 to 16,423 units in the past month. Sport domestic sales fell to 11,812 units last month from 13,545 units sold in August 2020.

TVS Radeon sales also increased YoY by 10.73 percent to 10,447 units, up from 9,435 units sold in August 2020. Thereafter, Star City and Pep+ sales dipped 12.60 percent and 6.70 percent to 7,232 units and 4,703 units respectively while Zest sales increased 101.74 percent to 3,850 units.

TVS iQube continues its rivalry with the Bajaj Chetak electric and has reported a 2721.74 percent YoY growth to 649 units in August 2021, up from just 23 units sold in August 2020. Domestic sales of the TVS RR310 remained flat at 363 units, down from 364 units sold in August 2020.

TVS Exports

TVS exports on the other hand grew 62.07 percent YoY to 93,190 units, up from 57,499 units shipped in August 2020. In export markets, it was Star City 125 that was most in demand with 39,567 units sold, up 105.62 percent over 19,243 units sold in August 2020. Share in the company lineup currently stands at 42.46 percent.

Its counterpart Star City also posted an increase in demand in export markets with shipments of 29,293 units in the past month, up from 23,157 units shipped in the same month of the previous year. TVS Apache and Ntorq also saw increased demand with YoY sales up 114.24 percent and 75.05 percent respectively to 14,161 units and 5,600 units in August 2021.

Exports of TVS Sport dipped 38.46 percent to 1,920 units, down from 3,120 units shipped in August 2020 while Victor and XL exports increased 166.88 percent and 382.02 percent respectively. Exports of Wego also dipped 43.42 percent to 344 units in the past month, down from 608 units shipped in August 2020 while exports of Radeon increased two fold to 160 units, up from 80 units exported in August 2020. Only 6 units of the RR310 were exported in the past month while Jive and Jupiter exports were down to 0 units.

Like every other two wheeler maker in India, TVS Motor Company also continues to tackle the shortage of semi-conductors. However, the company looks ahead to a promising festive season with attractive discounts and new product launches.