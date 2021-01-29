TVS Sales, Exports Break Up Dec 2020 – Jupiter, Apache, Ntorq, XL 100

TVS Motor Company ended the year 2020 with positive domestic sales and exports

TVS Motor Company, a leading two and three wheeler maker in India, released their sales figures for December 2020. It may be seen from the attached table that positive results were noted both in terms of domestic sales and exports.

The company sold 1,76,912 units in domestic markets in the past month, up 12.51 percent as against 1,57,244 units sold in Dec 2019. Lead sellers in India included the XL 100 moped while the Jupiter and Apache also appealed to a wide range of buyers in the country.

XL 100 sales topped the list with 59,923 units sold in the past month, up 31.21 percent as against 45,669 units sold in Dec 19. TVS XL 100 commands a 33.87 percent share in total sales. TVS Motor has also just released an XL 100 Winner Edition in India with a price tag of Rs. 49,599. This makes it Rs. 400 more expensive than the XL 100 i-Touch Special Edition.

The TVS Jupiter scooter also noted increased sales in the past month, up 6.22 percent to 38,435 units, up from 36,184 units sold in Dec 19. Earlier this month, TVS also introduced a new variant of the Jupiter called SMW – Sheet Metal White. It is priced at Rs.63,497.

TVS Apache and Ntorq

The Apache and Ntorq also ended the year with positive growth, up 30.70 percent and 22.19 percent respectively as did the TVS Sport which has seen growth of 132.64 percent to 7,412 units sold in Dec 20 as against 3,186 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

TVS Radeon and Pep+ along with the Zest scooter failed to gain any traction in domestic markets in Dec 20. All three models posted de-growth while sales of the TVS Star City increased 206.47 percent to 3,742 units, up from 1,221 units sold in Dec 19.

The RR310 also noted a significant increase in demand with a 131.58 percent growth to 176 units, up from 76 units sold in Dec 19. The new iQube electric scooter also got delivered to 58 buyers in Dec 20. TVS had discontinued the Wego and Victor scooters early last year.

TVS Exports up 42.30 percent

Taking exports into account, the company noted a 42.30 percent YoY growth with positive sales across most model. Total exports in the past month stood at 80,060 units, a total of 23,799 units up from 56,261 units exported in Dec 19. The Star City 125 was a major draw in export markets.

Exports of the Star City 125 stood at 26,359 units, up 62.39 percent as against 16,232 units exported in Dec 19. This scooter commands a 32.92 percent share in global markets. The Star City, Apache, Sport and Ntorq also noted positive exports with the Apache experiencing the most growth of 143.08 percent to 13,051 units in the past month.

TVS XL and Victor exports also increased as did the Jupiter by 800 percent to 234 units, up from just 26 units exported in Dec 19. TVS Radeon exports ended in de-growth in Dec 20 down 31.58 percent to 520 units, from 760 units exported in Dec 19.