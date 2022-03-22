TVS Sales, Exports Breakup Feb 2022 – Apache, Raider, Ntorq, Jupiter

While domestic sales was reported at a decline, TVS saw exports growth in February 2022

TVS Motor reports YoY sales decline for February 2022. Sales fell to 1,73,198 units, down from 1,95,145 units. Volume loss stood at 21,947 units at 11.25 percent decline. MoM sales growth stood at 3.28 percent. Volume gain stood at 5,503 units, up from 1,67,695 units.

TVS Jupiter sales is topmost at 47,092 units, down from 52,189 units. Volume loss stood at 5,097 units at sales decline pegged just below 10 percent. Not just its top seller, but numerous TVS two-wheelers reported decline last month. MoM sales are up by 8.32 percent at volume gain of 3,616 units, up from 43,476 units.

TVS Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Jupiter Leads, Apache Declines

In recent months, TVS XL moped sales have been on a continuous decline. This humble entry price point product had stood the test of time and enjoyed prominence as a brand top seller. However, that liberty now seems lost. XL sales fell to 35,848 units, down from 51,445 units. Volume decline is steepest for the month at 15,597-unit loss at 30.32 percent decline. MoM sales growth was flat at 35,785 units sold a month earlier.

Ntorq sales decline was curbed at 8.08 percent at 1,494 units volume loss. Sales fell to just over 23k units, down from 24,555 units. MoM sales were up from 21,120 units at volume gain of 1,941 units at 9.19 percent growth. Together, the top 3 two-wheelers accounted for 61 percent of total YoY domestic sales last month. TVS Apache sales decline was the steepest. Volumes almost halved at 48.30 percent decline. Sales fell to 16,406 units, down from 31,735 units. Volume loss stood at 15,329 units. MoM sales decline was at over a third, down from almost 26k units. Volume loss stood at 9,519 units.

Raider, a fairly new launch, saw 14,744 units sold. In January 2022, Raider sales stood at 11,377 units. MoM growth stood at almost 30 percent at volume gain of 3,367 units. Radeon sales improved to 9,810 units, up from 8,431 units. Volume gain stood at 1,379 units at 16.36 percent growth. MoM sales are up from 8,640 units at 13.54 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 1,170 units.

TVS iQube sales growth

100cc TVS Sport commuter motorcycle sales growth is reported at 4.76 percent at 314 units volume gain. Sales are up at 6,917 units from 6,603 units. MoM sales improved from 6,478 units at 6.78 percent growth. Pep+ sales fell by over 20 percent. Sales are down to 6,695 units from 8,476 units. Volume loss stood at 1,781 units. MoM sales are up from 4,622 units. Volume gain stood at 2,073 units at 44.85 percent growth.

Star City sales decline is at just below 6 percent. Sales fell to 5,391 units, down from 5,727 units. Volume loss stood at 336 units. MoM sales growth stood at 8.60 percent, up from 4,964 units. TVS Zest sales fell to just below 4.6k units, down from 5,612 units. Volume loss is reported at 1,020 units at 18.18 percent decline. MoM sales were up from 3,453 units. Volume gain was at just over 1.1k units at 33 percent growth. iQube, the TVS’ only electric scooter offering at present witnessed growth with volume increasing ten-fold. Sales is up from 203 units to 2,238 units. MoM sales are up from 1,529 units at 46 percent growth. TVS RR310 sales stood at 404 units, up from 169 units at volume gain of 235 units. MoM sales fell 5.16 percent, down from 426 units.

Exports growth in February 2022

While domestic sales fell last month, exports improved. Up to 93,014 units from 87,516 units. Volume gain stood at 5,498 units at 6.28 percent growth. MoM exports grew 8.75 percent, up from 85,528 units at 7,486 units volume gain. Star City 125 takes top spot at 35,525 units from 31,312 units. Volume gain stood at 4,213 units at 13.45 percent. Star City exports are up 31,770 units from 29,329 units. Volume gain stood at 2,441 units at 8.32 percent growth. Apache exports fell 31.09 percent at 10,296 units, down from 14,942 units. Volume loss stood at 4,646 units.

TVS Sport export growth stood at 3.74 percent, up at 5,820 units from 5,610 units. Raider export is reported at 3,820 units. Ntorq exports fell by 40 percent, down to 2,608 units from 4,370 units. XL exports gained momentum at 1,638 units from 352 units. Victor export fell to 800 units, down from 1,440 units at 640 units volume loss. Jupiter, Radeon, RR310 and Wego export cumulatively stood at around 750 units. In a MoM comparison, almost all two-wheelers reported growth with the exception of Ntorq.