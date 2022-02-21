TVS Sales, Exports Breakup Jan 2022 – Jupiter, Apache, Raider, Ntorq, XL100

TVS Motor Co registered de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports in the past month

TVS sales in domestic markets dipped 10.28 percent YoY while MoM sales were more positive. Exports on the other hand fell both on YoY and MoM basis. In domestic markets, sales dipped 18.28 percent YoY to 1,67,695 units in the past month, from 2,05,216 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales improved 14.26 percent over 1,46,763 units sold in December 2021.

TVS Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Jupiter, XL100 in lead

It was the TVS Jupiter that contributed most to sales, topping the charts at 43,476 units sold in January 2022, down 16.32 percent over 51,952 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales improved by 13.98 percent from 38,142 units sold in December 2021. TVS Jupiter currently commands a 25.93 percent share of total TVS domestic sales. It was the second best scooter sold in India last month, after Honda Activa.

TVS XL 100 moped sales declined 39.35 percent YoY to 35,785 units, down from 59,007 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales improved by 7.16 percent from 33,395 units sold in December 2021.

TVS also noted de-growth both in terms of the Apache and Ntorq in the past month, down 8.89 percent to 25,975 units and down 23.94 percent to 21,120 units respectively. These two bikes however, performed better on a MoM basis, up from 23,533 units and 16,859 units sold in December 2021.

TVS Raider entered the list with 11,377 units sold in January 2022. This was a 4.92 percent increase over 10,843 units sold in December 2021. The 125cc commuter bike uses a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, engine offering 11.2 hp power at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm peak torque at 6,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

YoY sales de-growth was also reported for the TVS Radeon (8,640 units), Sport (6,478 units), Star City (4,964 units) and Pep+ (4,622 units) and Zest (3,453 units). However, each of these models, except for the Sport, posted a MoM growth. TVS iQube sales increased 624.64 percent YoY to 1,579 units from 211 units sold in January 2021 while MoM sales were higher by 26.16 percent from 1,212 units sold in December 2021. TVS RR310 trailed the sales list with 426 units sold last month from 412 units sold in January 2021 and 339 units sold in December 2021.

TVS Exports January 2022

Exports of TVS Motor Co dipped 3.12 percent YoY to 85,528 units, down from 88,284 units shipped in January 2021. It was a MoM de-growth of 0.44 percent over 85,904 units sold in December 2021.

It was Star City that topped the list with 31,366 units up 18.42 percent YoY over 26,488 units sold in January 2021 while MoM exports fell 2.80 percent from 32,271 units sold in December 2021. Share in the company lineup currently stands at 36.67 percent down from 37.57 percent held in December 2021.

At No. 2 was the Star City 125 with 28,049 units sold last month, down 6.72 percent over 30,070 units sold in January 2021. MoM exports increased 4.59 percent from 26,819 units shipped in December 2021.

TVS Apache saw a de-growth of 37.43 percent YoY to 10,132 units from 16,192 units exported in January 2021 while MoM shipments increased 9.50 percent from 9,253 units sold in December 2021. Even as exports of Ntroq increased 33.98 percent YoY to 6,104 units, that of Sport (4,956 units),Victor (800 units) and Wego (158 units) along with the XL (144 units) and Jupiter (118 units) dipped YoY. Exports on a MoM basis saw de-growth for each of these models except for the Jupiter that increased 8.26 percent over 109 units shipped in December 2021.

In view of the increased demand for electric vehicles in the country, the company will introduce a portfolio of electric vehicles both in domestic and international markets. TVS recently acquired a Switzerland based electric bike company called EGO Movement and Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG).