TVS Sales, Exports Breakup Nov 2021 – Apache, Raider, Jupiter, Ntorq, XL100

TVS sold a total of 2,56,444 units in domestic and global markets last month as against 3,11,007 units in Nov 2020

TVS Motor Company has noted a de-growth in domestic sales while exports grew last month. Sales in the domestic market stood at 1,75,940 units, down 29 percent over 2,47,789 units sold in Nov 2020. Exports on the other hand surged to 80,504 units, up 27.34 percent YoY over 63,218 units shipped in November 2020.

TVS Sales Breakup Nov 2021

It was TVS Jupiter that posted the most sales with 44,139 units sold last month, down 29.52 percent over 62,626 units sold in November 2020. Jupiter currently holds a 25.09 percent share along with the recently launched Jupiter 125. In other news, the company has increased prices of Jupiter 110 scooter by Rs 600.

TVS XL100 moped was at No. 2 with sales of 42,558 units last month, down 39.85 percent over 70,750 units sold in November 2020 with a share of 24.19 percent. At No. 3 was TVS Apache motorcycle range, with a 31.16 percent YoY degrowth to 28,608 units, down from 41,557 units sold in November 2020. More recently, TVS Motor Company announced a price hike for Apache RTR 160 4V which has been increased by Rs 1,500 across its Drum and Disc variants. They also launched a new limited edition Apache 165 RP.

TVS Ntorq sales also dipped YoY by 33.91 percent to 19,157 units, down from 28,987 units sold in November 2020. TVS Raider, launched in India in September 2021 added 10,040 units to total sales in the past month. In domestic markets, every model in the company lineup suffered a de-growth except for iQube and RR310.

TVS Sport and Radeon saw sales dip 28.10 percent and 26.95 percent respectively while sales of Star City and Pep+ also dipped YoY by 26.47 percent and 44.59 percent respectively. Even as the company noted a YoY de-growth in the case of the Zest by 27.75 percent, sales of the iQube increased by 606.06 percent to 699 units, up from just 99 units sold in November 2020.

TVS Exports Breakup Nov 2021

TVS Motor Company saw better exports on a YoY basis. Most of the models in the company lineup saw increased demand in global markets except for the XL, Radeon and RR310 which posted de-growth. Star City 125 saw the most demand, up 48.92 percent to 29,567 units in the past month, from 19,854 units shipped in November 2020.

Star City also posted a 10.78 percent YoY growth to 27,318 units while Apache exports increased 20.95 percent to 11,025 units, up from 9,115 units sold in November 2020. TVS Sport and Ntorq also saw a YoY growth of 26.02 percent and 16.94 percent respectively.

TVS Victor and Wego exports increased 20 percent and 167.39 percent respectively. Jupiter was another model in the company lineup that posted an 816.67 percent YoY growth to 110 units, up from just 12 units shipped in November 2020. XL (186 units), Radeon (80 units) and RR310 (47 units) suffered de-growth.