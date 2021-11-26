TVS Sales, Exports Breakup Oct 2021 – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, Raider

TVS Motor Company domestic sales dipped 14.10 percent with the only model posting any significant increase YoY being the iQube

TVS Motor Company has experienced de-growth both where domestic sales (-14.10 percent) and exports (-0.12 percent) are concerned. Taking domestic sales into account, almost every model in the company lineup posted a YoY de-growth except for the RR310 and more specifically the TVS iQube.

Total domestic sales last month stood at 2,58,877 units, down from 3,01,380 units sold in October 2020 – a difference of 42,503 units. Exports on the other hand remained more or less flat with 80,525 units shipped in October 2020 while shipments in the past month stood at 80,428 units.

TVS Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – Jupiter Tops List

TVS Jupiter commanded domestic sales list with 72,261 units, down 2.56 percent over 74,159 units sold in October 2020 with a 27.91 percent share in the company lineup. TVS Jupiter scooter was also the second best-selling scooter in India following the Honda Activa, commanding a 16.53 percent market share.

Next up was the TVS XL moped with 55,356 units sold last month, down 31.04 percent over 80,268 units sold in October 2020 with a 21.38 percent share while at No. 3 was the TVS Apache motorcycles. Sales of the Apache stood at 39,799 units, down 2.79 percent over 40,943 units sold in October 2020.

At No. 4, TVS Ntorq sales also dipped in October 2021 by 18.50 percent to 25,693 units, down from 31,524 units sold in October 2020. The Ntorq 125 has found a new rival with the launch of Suzuki Avenis launched at Rs 86,700. TVS Sport (19,730 units), Radeon (15,596 units) and Raider (10,553 units) followed in quick succession. The Sport and Radeon posted a YoY de-growth while the Raider is a new entrant launched in September 2021 at Rs 77,500.

October 2021 sales of TVS Star City, Pep+ and Zest also posted de-growth while the RR310 sales increased marginally by 0.20 percent to 497 units up from 496 units sold in October 2020. Sales of the iQube increased by 1134.38 percent to 395 units in October 2021, up from just 32 units sold in October 2020.

TVS Exports October 2021

TVS Exports stood flat on a YoY basis. Exports which had stood at 80,525 units in October 2020 dipped 0.12 percent to 80,428 units in the past month. TVS Star City 125 was the best-selling model in global markets. Sales increased 59.10 percent to 39,143 units in the past month, up from 24,603 units shipped in October 2020. Share in the company lineup stood at 48.67 percent. The Star City suffered 55.05 percent de-growth, with sales of 12,664 units, down from 28,173 units sold in October 2020.

TVS Apache also posted a YoY de-growth of 3.90 percent to 12,549 units in the past month, down from 13,058 units exported in October 2020. More positive exports were reported for the TVS Sport and Ntorq which increased 26.10 percent to 7,914 units and 11.56 percent to 4,255 units respectively.

The new TVS Raider saw shipments to the tune of 1,169 units last month. Victor exports also increased 16.67 percent to 1,120 units, up from 960 units shipped in October 2020. YoY de-growth in terms of exports was seen in the case of TVX XL (672 units), Radeon (520 units), Wego(264 units) and also for the Jupiter (125 units) and RR310 (33 units).