TVS Sales Feb 2022 Decline – Apache, Jupiter, Raider, Ntorq, XL100

TVS reports decline in domestic 2W sales and growth in 2W exports for February 2022

TVS Motor total two-wheeler sales is reported at 2,67,625 units in February 2022, down from 2,84,581 units in February 2021. Volume loss stood at 17k units at about 6 percent decline. Mom sales growth is reported at 5.31 percent, up from 2,54,139 units at volume gain of 13,486 units.

Of this, domestic two-wheeler sales is down at 1,73,198 units, down from 1,95,145 units in February 2021. Volume loss is pegged at just below 22k units at 11.25 percent decline. MoM growth stands at 3.22 percent, up from 1,67,795 units.

TVS Sales Feb 2022 Decline

Motorcycle sales growth is reported at 4.56 percent, up at 1,43,523 units from 1,37,259 units a year earlier. Volume gain stood at 6,264 units. While motorcycle sales improved, it wasn’t enough to negate total 2W sales decline on account of a sharp fall in moped sales, and moderate decline in scooter sales. MoM growth is pegged at 4.49 percent, up from 1,37,360 units. Motorcycles on offer from TVS include the Apache range, Raider 125cc, Sport, Radeon, Star City.

Semiconductors supply shortage has had an impact on production, and thereby sales. TVS is cautiously optimistic that semiconductors supply will improve in the coming months. The situation is one that manufacturers are navigating continually in order to keep delivery times in check.

While motorcycle sales continue to lead the sales chart for TVS, moped sales have taken a beating in recent times. TVS XL100 Moped sales fell to 37,486 units, down from 51,797 units. Volume loss surpassed the 14k units mark at decline of over a quarter. MoM moped sales growth is reported at 3.56 percent, up from 36,199 units.

TVS scooter sales fell to 86,616 units, down from 95,525 units in February 2021. Volume loss stood at 8,909 units at a 9.33 percent decline. MoM scooter sales growth stood at 7.49 percent, up from 80,580 units. Scooters on offer from TVS include Jupiter, Ntorq, Pep+, Zest and iQube electric. Total 2W domestic sales is reported at 1,73,198 units, down from 1,95,145 units. Volume loss stood at 21,947 units at 11.25 percent decline.

TVS Exports, 3 Wheelers Feb 2022

Total exports are up at 1,07,574 units from 1,01,789 units at 6 percent growth. Two-wheeler exports are up at 94,427 units, up from 89,436 units at 5.58 percent growth. Three-Wheeler sales were up at 14,089 units, up from 13,166 units at 7 percent growth. 3W domestic sales are reported at 942 units, up from 813 units at 15.87 percent growth. 3W exports are up at 13,147 units, up from 12,353 units at volume gain of 794 units. Growth is reported at 6.43 percent.

TVS Motor Company reports total sales of 2,81,714 units in February 2022. YoY sales fell from 2,97,747 units. Volume loss stood at 16k units at 5.38 percent decline. MoM total growth stood at 5.59 percent, up from 2,66,788 units. Total domestic sales decline is reported at 11.13 percent, down from 1,95,858 units at 1,74,140 units. Volume loss stood at 21,818 units.